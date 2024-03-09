Imperial Cup report and free video replay | Go Dante lands Sandown thriller

He hung to the rail out in front, giving Go Dante a window of opportunity and he took it with gusto after a flying late lunge and a positive bob of the head at a timely moment.

It didn't look likely for much of the contest as he jumped without fluency in mid-pack, but the testing finish played to his strengths and he reeled in Faivoir on the line after the Dan Skelton-trained horse looked home for all money after jumping the last clear in the lead.

The 5/1 joint-favourite was well-backed close to the off as punters put their trust in the Betfair Hurdle form and the third from Newbury went two places better at Sandown under Sean Bowen.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning trainer Olly Murphy said: “Horse and jockey were both very good there and my best friend (jockey) Harry Skelton has finished second, so it’s a good job I didn’t get a lift down with him.

“It was a great horse race and Faivoir is a tough horse and has won a County Hurdle.

“Go Dante has progressed well and we always thought he was going to be really good and he’s come here today off a mark still in the 120s. I’m not saying I would have been disappointed if he didn’t win, but I thought he was better than his mark just yet to prove it.

“He’s won a good pot today and these are the races you want to win aren’t they.”

Go Dante holds entries in both the County Hurdle and Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, but Murphy will resist the temptation to head to Prestbury Park, instead thinking of one more run elsewhere before a possible chasing campaign next term.

He continued: “The first thing I said to Barbara (Hester, owner) is we won’t be running next week and the only reason I left him in was in case he bolted up.

“He’s a horse who has not underachieved, but he’s had a lot of problems and it’s a big well done to my team at home. He’s been a tough horse to train and he broke his pelvis in a nasty schooling incident. He’s been through the mill this lad.

“I think he will improve for a fence (next year) and I imagine he’ll have one more run over hurdles this year. Where that will be I don’t know, but I would imagine we might have a look at something at Aintree or Punchestown, or maybe the Scottish Champion Hurdle – something like that if it is soft.

“He’s had a very good year and hopefully he will be a very nice chaser next year.”