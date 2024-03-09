Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Go Dante (rights) reels in Faivoir at Sandown
Go Dante (rights) reels in Faivoir at Sandown

Imperial Cup report and free video replay | Go Dante lands Sandown thriller

By Sporting Life
15:29 · SAT March 09, 2024

Go Dante edged out Faivoir in a photo finish by a nose to land the Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday.

The 5/1 joint-favourite was well-backed close to the off as punters put their trust in the Betfair Hurdle form and the third from Newbury went two places better at Sandown under Sean Bowen.

It didn't look likely for much of the contest as he jumped without fluency in mid-pack, but the testing finish played to his strengths and he reeled in Faivoir on the line after the Dan Skelton-trained horse looked home for all money after jumping the last clear in the lead.

He hung to the rail out in front, giving Go Dante a window of opportunity and he took it with gusto after a flying late lunge and a positive bob of the head at a timely moment.

Jipcot was third under a penalty for Ben Pauling with Making Headway fourth.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning trainer Olly Murphy said: “Horse and jockey were both very good there and my best friend (jockey) Harry Skelton has finished second, so it’s a good job I didn’t get a lift down with him.

“It was a great horse race and Faivoir is a tough horse and has won a County Hurdle.

“Go Dante has progressed well and we always thought he was going to be really good and he’s come here today off a mark still in the 120s. I’m not saying I would have been disappointed if he didn’t win, but I thought he was better than his mark just yet to prove it.

“He’s won a good pot today and these are the races you want to win aren’t they.”

Go Dante holds entries in both the County Hurdle and Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, but Murphy will resist the temptation to head to Prestbury Park, instead thinking of one more run elsewhere before a possible chasing campaign next term.

He continued: “The first thing I said to Barbara (Hester, owner) is we won’t be running next week and the only reason I left him in was in case he bolted up.

“He’s a horse who has not underachieved, but he’s had a lot of problems and it’s a big well done to my team at home. He’s been a tough horse to train and he broke his pelvis in a nasty schooling incident. He’s been through the mill this lad.

“I think he will improve for a fence (next year) and I imagine he’ll have one more run over hurdles this year. Where that will be I don’t know, but I would imagine we might have a look at something at Aintree or Punchestown, or maybe the Scottish Champion Hurdle – something like that if it is soft.

“He’s had a very good year and hopefully he will be a very nice chaser next year.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo