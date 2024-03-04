Imperial Cup: Horse-by-horse guide to Sandown handicap

Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle When: 2.25, Saturday March 9 Where: Sandown Racecourse First prize: £51,440 Going: Heavy TV: ITV4 & Racing TV Sky Bet odds and offers

BAD (Ben Pauling) Has built up a really consistent profile in handicap hurdles this season and never nearer to landing one than when beaten a head in first-time cheekpieces at Ascot last month. Had undergone breathing surgery prior to that too so could still have more to offer despite 4lb rise. BASHERS REFLECTION (Ben Case) Another one who has been bumped up the ratings after being beaten, a 6lb hike for his neck second at Wetherby looking a touch harsh on the face of it. Strong stayer at the trip and handles testing ground, but opposable on balance. DONNACHA (Nigel Hawke) Took a backwards step on the face of it at Newbury but the Betfair Hurdle was a big jump up for him and possibly a bit much too soon. Eased a couple of pounds so back on the same mark as when successful at Warwick in January but might ideally want slightly better ground and/or a longer trip. FAIVOIR (Dan Skelton) Not the easiest to predict but he’s a top-notch 2m handicapper on his day, underlined by victory in last season’s County Hurdle at Cheltenham. Not too far off his best when fifth in the Betfair Hurdle last month and down another 1lb so just 3lb higher than for that narrow Festival triumph.

Bridget Andrews celebrates on Faivoir

GEORGI GIRL (Philip Hobbs & Johnson White) Taken out due to heavy ground at Newbury recently so presumably won’t want a complete slog in the mud. Very much on a roll otherwise, though, and a 5lb rise for her Kempton success might not be enough to prevent another bold show from this tactically versatile mare. GO DANTE (Olly Murphy) Two miles on soft ground looks ideal for Olly Murphy’s lightly-raced eight-year-old and he’s been left on the same mark after running a fine third behind Iberico Lord in the Betfair Hurdle last month. Has never raced at Sandown before but did win a bumper going right-handed in his youth and, with the yard in form, there’s every reason to expect another good effort. GOONHILLY (Dan Skelton) Still searching for that breakthrough win over hurdles after an odds-on defeat in a Wincanton maiden last month and it won’t be easy to come up with the goods in this sort of company on his handicap debut on Saturday. JIPCOT (Ben Pauling) Stable going great guns and he looks one of the more obvious market leaders on the back of an impressive victory on soft ground at Huntingdon on Sunday. He picks up a 7lb penalty for that which should bring him nicely into the equation and, for a horse who ran in last season’s Triumph Hurdle, he’s seemingly still on the right side of the assessor.

JUNKANOO (Gary Moore) Useful on the Flat (rated 80 last year) and showing a good level of consistency since switching to hurdles this winter. He gained a deserved first success when landing skinny odds at Plumpton last time and although this demands a great deal more, his trainer is adept with such types and he shouldn’t be ignored on ground he evidently appreciates. KNICKERBOCKERGLORY (Dan Skelton) Doesn’t miss many of these valuable 2m handicap hurdles and ran his usual game race from the front end when ultimately finishing sixth in the Betfair Hurdle last month. Dropped 2lb for that but he remains 5lb higher than when last successful so could be vulnerable to less exposed sorts again. LIVELY CITIZEN (David Jeffreys) Finished second in this off an 8lb higher mark in 2022 and looked on good terms with himself again when following home the unexposed Bashful (won again since) at Musselburgh last month. Needs to kick on again to win this though and hard to fancy for win purposes. MAKING HEADWAY (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) Entered in the Coral Cup and Martin Pipe (same yard won the latter event last year) so interesting to see him potentially coming here en route after landing a novice event with something to spare at Newbury last month. Forward tactics can work out well at this venue and, being a former point winner, he’s evidently got bundles of stamina as well as enough speed to win at two miles. METIER (Harry Fry) Doesn’t stand a huge amount of racing but enjoyed one of his finest moments here when winning the 2021 Tolworth Hurdle in bad conditions. Has also triumphed in the November Handicap and the Chester Cup when the mud’s been flying on the Flat and certainly isn’t a back-number just yet. Last time he ran off current mark (139) in this sphere he won a nice handicap hurdle at Lingfield and could surprise a few.

Metier is in control at Lingfield

MINX TIARA (David O'Brien) Has won a couple of times over fences but has looked a happy horse back over hurdles this season and found only Brucio too good in Listed handicap hurdle for mares at the Dublin Racing Festival. Nudged back up the weights a little but could be able to hit the frame at a price. MOVEIT LIKE MINNIE (Nigel Twiston-Davies) Won a couple of handicaps on better ground earlier in the campaign and didn’t look in love with the heavy conditions when ninth in the Betfair Hurdle last time. He has ground to make up on a couple of these rivals on that evidence. NORMAN FLETCHER (Nigel Twiston-Davies) Never better than mid-pack in the Betfair Hurdle, having looked to be building a decent profile for the race in light of good efforts at Aintree and Haydock following his Market Rasen maiden win in mid-November. A swift 4lb drop in the weights looks potentially quite lenient and getting back on a right-handed track might not be a bad thing. PARRAMOUNT (Charlie Longsdon) Looks likely to start among the outsiders here having been pulled-up in the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock on his most recent hurdles start last May. Did run with credit in a recent Flat race over a mile but he remains 8lb higher than for last March’s Fakenham win now back hurdling. PETIT TONNERRE (Jonjo O'Neill) Has three handicap options at the Cheltenham Festival, where he was seventh to Faivoir off a mark of 140 in last season’s County Hurdle. Chasing hasn’t really worked out for him this term and he’s back hurdling off a fair mark (136) so fascinating to see if he’s declared. PUNTA DEL ESTE (Dan Skelton) Was starting to look a bit frustrating before winning in grand style from a mark of 121 at Haydock in December but the assessor clobbered him (went up 10lb) for that and he was subsequently pulled-up when last seen back at Haydock last month. The three-mile trip may have tested him too much on that occasion and this might suit better, but still needs improvement to defy the revised mark. SANS BRUIT (Paul Nicholls) Was mixing hurdles and fences for David Cottin in France before debut for Paul Nicholls at Doncaster in January. Too keen early on that day and ultimately paid the price but he’s been dropped 2lb and might be a bit more settled on this occasion. Entered in the County and the Martin Pipe, he’s quite a hard one to weight up. SHARED (Harry Derham) Won on seasonal debut at Chepstow in mid-October and was having his first run since when third at Newbury last Saturday (replay below). Entitled to be a bit sharper for the outing and he still has scope to improve beyond his mark, but needs to raise his game by some margin here.

SPIRIT D’AUNOU (Gary Moore) Too keen for his own good when clearly fancied on his comeback at Cheltenham in October but set the record straight with a taking victory over this course and distance just over a month later. Arguably won with too much in hand as he was hit with a 10lb rise and struggled to justify the new mark when finishing down the field in the Betfair Hurdle. Suspicion is he could still make the grade and it’s too soon to be writing him off as badly handicapped. WELSH CHARGER (Alastair Ralph) Ended last season on a high and has picked up again this winter, building on comeback fourth to win handicaps at Market Rasen and Musselburgh around the turn of the year. Has gone up 9lb for latest win north the border but he smacked of a horse still some way ahead of his mark that day (pulled hard and didn’t jump brilliantly), and likely to be given a bold sight dropped back in trip around here.