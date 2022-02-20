Fergal O’Brien is weighing up Cheltenham Festival targets for Imperial Alcazar after his taking success at the track on trials day in January.

Earlier in the season the eight-year-old was second to subsequent Listed winner Silver Forever on his chasing debut and crossed paths with the promising Pats Fancy when the runner-up in a three-mile novice handicap at Chepstow. A step down in trip then followed in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in late January, with the bay jumping soundly to stride to an impressive 11-length victory despite carrying top-weight. The Festival is the next port of call for the eight-year-old, and although a two-mile-four-furlong trip is a certainty connections are yet to decide between the Turners Novices’ Chase and the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase. “He’s in good form and Cheltenham will be his next target, but as for what race he goes in, your guess is as good as mine right now,” O’Brien said.

