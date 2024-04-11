Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Impaire Et Passe (centre, green silks) at the business end of a dramatic Aintree Hurdle
Impaire Et Passe (centre, green silks) at the business end of a dramatic Aintree Hurdle

Impaire Et Passe won the William Hill Aintree Hurdle | report and free video replay

By Sporting Life
16:05 · THU April 11, 2024

There was a three way photo in a brilliant running of the William Hill Aintree Hurdle with Impaire Et Passe (evens favourite) called the winner.

The blue touch paper was lit in the home straight for the final time as Marie's Rock made a short-lived bid for glory only for the strong-travelling Impaire Et Passe and Bob Olinger to cover her every move.

Muscling his way in between them was the tough handicapper Langer Dan - stepping up to Grade 1 company for the first time - and he made the vaunted pair pull out all the stops in a rough finish that led to an enquiry being called.

Langer Dan and Impaire Et Passe opened up by a couple of lengths on Bob Olinger and the winner, with Paul Townend using his whip in his right hand, edged to his left leaving Langer Dan short of room against the rail. Despite that the tough as teak Coral Cup winner kept rallying while Bob Olinger, displaying his usual ungainly head carriage, found his stride after the last and joined the two protagonists.

All three runners came very close together in the run to the line and the slow motion replay suggested that Bob Olinger had his nose in front both before and after the line but there was only one place where it mattered and on the line itself, it was Impaire Et Passe with his head down and in front of his rivals.

The distances between the three were just a nose and a short-head with Bob Olinger confirmed as second and Langer Dan in third.

The stewards deliberated for some time before announcing that the places remained unaltered to the surprise of some observers.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

..

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo