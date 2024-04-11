Impaire Et Passe won the William Hill Aintree Hurdle | report and free video replay

The blue touch paper was lit in the home straight for the final time as Marie's Rock made a short-lived bid for glory only for the strong-travelling Impaire Et Passe and Bob Olinger to cover her every move.

Muscling his way in between them was the tough handicapper Langer Dan - stepping up to Grade 1 company for the first time - and he made the vaunted pair pull out all the stops in a rough finish that led to an enquiry being called.

Langer Dan and Impaire Et Passe opened up by a couple of lengths on Bob Olinger and the winner, with Paul Townend using his whip in his right hand, edged to his left leaving Langer Dan short of room against the rail. Despite that the tough as teak Coral Cup winner kept rallying while Bob Olinger, displaying his usual ungainly head carriage, found his stride after the last and joined the two protagonists.

All three runners came very close together in the run to the line and the slow motion replay suggested that Bob Olinger had his nose in front both before and after the line but there was only one place where it mattered and on the line itself, it was Impaire Et Passe with his head down and in front of his rivals.

The distances between the three were just a nose and a short-head with Bob Olinger confirmed as second and Langer Dan in third.

The stewards deliberated for some time before announcing that the places remained unaltered to the surprise of some observers.