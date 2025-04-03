Impaire Et Passe won the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree

Impaire Et Passe won the EBC Group Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree, the first race on day one of the Randox Grand National festival.
Mullins and Townend strike in Aintree opener
As was the case at the Cheltenham Festival last month, it was more of the same in the opening race of Aintree's Randox Grand National Festival as Impaire Et Passe gained a second course win with a ready success in the Manifesto Novices' Chase.
The well-backed Jango Baie, sent off the 6/4 favourite, was held up by Nico de Boinville just in behind the leaders, with Gidleigh Park (7/1) making the early running ahead of Rubaud and Croke Park.
Meanwhile, last year’s Aintree Hurdle winner Impaire Et Passe (9/4) was held up off the pace, jumping better in first-time cheekpieces than had been the case when beaten at Leopardstown in February.
The race started to hot up before the turn for home and it was Impaire Et Passe who moved up stylishly on the outside three fences from home.
He jumped the last two obstacles well under Townend and had enough in hand from the rallying Gidleigh Park and the running-on Jango Baie to record a ready success despite being closed down late on.
Boombawn ran well back in fourth.
More details and reaction from connections to follow...
