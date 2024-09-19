Immediate plans still to be decided for Simmering

Trained by Ollie Sangster, the Too Darn Hot filly was bought by Al Shaqab Racing having finished second to Fairy Godmother in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Since then she has won the Princess Margaret Stakes, the Group Two Prix du Calvados at Deauville and then headed to Ireland last weekend for a strong renewal of the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Up against the likes of Chesham winner Bedtime Story, the highly-regarded Red Letter and Sweet Solera heroine Lake Victoria, it was the latter who came with a late withering run to win, with Simmering in second.

“She’s come out of the race very well, it was a a very good race with lots of well-regarded fillies in it,” said Sangster.

“She ran a very good race. Obviously we want to win but second was ultimately a very good result.

“We’ll see how she is, she does seem to have come out of it well but she’ll either be finished or she’ll have one more run.

“That would either be in the Prix Marcel Boussac or the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (Turf). There are different timescales and different options to weigh up, but I suspect she’ll only have one more as she’s had a few quick runs since the end of July and the Princess Margaret.”