Il Etait Temps won the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown | report and free video replay

Il Etait Temps won the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Jonbon had won the last two renewals of the Grade 1 but defeat at the hands of Il Etait Temps in the course and distance Celebration Chase in the spring and to L'Eau Du Sud in the Shloer Chase on his reappearance suggested that the nine-year-old's star was on the wane. His younger rival was made the 8/11 favourite and tracked Jonbon and L'Eau Du Sud through the early exchanges as Boothill and Libberty Hunter watched on from the rear, waiting to take advantage of any mishaps. None came as the field largely jumped well with Jonbon, in first time cheekpieces, taking them along until the Pond Fence where he still held a marginal advantage but with challengers on either side. Il Etait Temps slipped up his inside on the turn with Townend scraping paint and edged into a clear lead. Jonbon refused to go down without a fight and was almost alongsides at the second last but Il Etait Temps landed running and eased two or three lengths clear approaching the last. The grey took that flight with elan whereas Jonbon gave it more air; the defeated champion plugged on, finishing nine lengths clear of the disappointing L'Eau Du Sud but neither was a match for Il Etait Temps who crossed the line nine lengths to the good. Sky Bet cut Il Etait Temps to 7/2 second favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, behind stablemate Majborough who is set to get the chance to state his case in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork on Sunday.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Horse of a lifetime Wayne Kieswetter of owners Hollywood Racing & Barnane Stud told Racing TV: "It's a horse of a lifetime isn't it? This is his sixth Grade 1 now so what can you say? These fellows don't come along that often. "Our runner came second in the Guineas at home but that's why we're here, not for the Guineas back home, it's once in a lifetime for us. We love this horse. He's small but he's actually maturing and becoming better and better which is nice to see. "My youngest son wanted to get us into jumps and we bought a few mares which luckily enough won a few Grade 1s along the way. We spoke to Willie and said let's look for a nice gelding and we found this boy in France. He wasn't the best hurdler, he used to crash through the jumps more than jump them but Willie said 'we'll stick him in front of the jumps, it will teach him to settle down' and he was exactly right."

Paul Townend returns in triumph on Il Etait Temps