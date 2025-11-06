Il Etait Temps too hot to handle in Clonmel Oil Chase

Willie Mullins' charge only raced once last season after suffering a training setback but made that outing count as he lowered the colours of Jonbon in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase at Sandown on the final day of the British campaign.

That was a fifth career win at the highest level for the seven-year-old grey and he was sent off 1/5 favourite under Paul Townend on his comeback in the two-mile, five-furlong contest at Clonmel.

Senecia took them along with Il Etait Temps ridden patiently near the back but Townend took him into second coming to the third last and he soon closed the gap before taking the measure of the long-time leader coming down to the second-last.

After clearing the final two fences without much fuss, Il Etait Temps was eased down to score by 18 lengths from Senecia, with Intense Raffles boxing on for third ahead of the winner's stablemate Gentleman De Mee who finished a well-beaten last.