Il Etait Temps in good form ahead of Tingle Creek at Sandown

Il Etait Temps has won six of his eight chase starts with his only defeats coming in races won by Gaelic Warrior, finishing second in the Faugheen Novices' Chase on his second attempt over fences in 2023 and third in the Arkle later that season, one he signed off for with victory in May in the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown from Gaelic Warrior.

Il Etait Temps wasn't sighted again for almost a year, returning in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase at Sandown in April 2025 where he produced a stunning performance to beat Jonbon by five and a half lengths.

Looking back on that day, Doyle told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "The performance he put in was breathtaking.

"Willie [Mullins] was confident and Danny [Mullins] was quite confident when he went to get legged up and he rode him with great confidence and he put on an exhibition that he can only dream of.

"It was definitely breathtaking and I think he took Willie's breath away as well which is definitely a very good sign."

The signs are, again, good for Il Etait Temps ahead of his return to Sandown.

The seven-year-old proved his well-being in the Clonmel Oil Chase over two miles five furlongs last month, winning by 18 lengths at long odds-on and Doyle reported that all has been well with the grey in the intervening weeks.

"He [Mullins] was very happy with his prep run at Clonmel and it was very much a stepping stone to the Tingle Creek," he said.

"We've heard no bad news or negativity in recent weeks so that's usually a very good sign."

Sky Bet make Il Etait Temps their 8/13 favourite. They then bet 2/1 L'Eau Du Sud, 9/2 Jonbon and 20/1 bar.