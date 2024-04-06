Il Est Francais finished last at Auteuil on his prep for the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris

Returning to action on Saturday in the Grade 2 Prix Murat at Auteuil, Il Est Francais was expected to improve for the run in the two mile six furlong contest with a tilt at France's 'Gold Cup' in the offing; he was, however, still expected to take all the beating.

However, James Reveley was sending out the distress signals at the top of the straight for the final time and even looked to pull his mount up only to find no route out for Il Est Francais with a horse on his outside.

Il Est Francais popped over that final obstacle and was allowed to come home in his own time.

At the business end of the race there was a good battle fought between Youtwo Glass and Gallipoli, a stablemate of the favourite, with the former coming out on top at 25/1 to compound a bad few minutes for trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm.