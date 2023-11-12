Sporting Life
Jockey Graham Lee
IJF issue update on injured jockey Graham Lee

By Sporting Life
16:30 · FRI November 17, 2023

The Injured Jockeys Fund has provided a further update on Graham Lee, in which he is described as having made “positive progress”.

The Grand National and Ascot Gold Cup-winning rider remains in Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle after a serious fall last week, when unseated from Ben Macdui at the start of an all-weather handicap on Friday.

He suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to his spinal cord and has undergone two procedures to stabilise the fractures and further protect his spinal cord.

The IJF update, circulated on Friday afternoon, read: “Graham has made positive progress in the last 24 hours and has been able to talk normally with his family for short periods when his ventilator is turned down.

“He has been reviewed by his spinal consultant and when a bed becomes available in the ITU at James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough, he will be transferred closer to home.

“Graham and his family want to thank everyone for their continued and overwhelming support.”

The JustGiving page created by Amy Lee has already raised over £80,000 in donations that will go to the IJF.

