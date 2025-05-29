IHRB to investigate Redwood Queen unseat at Wexford

Trained by the rider's father, Charles, Redwood Queen led going to the final flight when trading at 1.14 on the Betfair Exchange in the opening Wexford Claiming Hurdle and she appeared to jump the obstacle perfectly well. However, Byrnes was unshipped from his mount.

The horse had been sent off at a starting price of 13/2, having been considerably shorter than that throughout the day and around 7/2 when betting opened on track.

The local stewards' report stated that after reviewing the incident "the raceday stewards took no further action", but an IHRB spokesperson told the Racing Post on Thursday morning: "We note the position of the raceday stewards following their review of the incident. We can now confirm the matter is down for review by an IHRB senior racing official."

Victory went the way of 1/3 favourite Beacon Edge, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by amateur jockey Josh Halford.

Halford told Racing TV: "It's my ninth winner altogether and it's going great. I can't thank Gordon enough. On paper it was a penalty kick, but I was very lucky to get the opportunity. I thought he could have come on and had the faller covered, but he got the job done.

"He was flat out all the way and I tried to hold on to him. Gordon told me to use my head as the trip would be a bit tight, but we got the win anyway so we cannot complain."

WATCH: Redwood Queen race in full