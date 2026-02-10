Ideas aplenty at Future Of Racing summit

Inward-looking, insular, blinkered.

At times, all fair accusations levelled at the racing industry.

I see no evidence of that outlook at the Future Of Racing summit, held at the Flutter offices in London on Tuesday.

There is a hum of excitement in the room as the great and good of racing congregate, intrigued and excited to hear new ideas.

They’re not just here for the blueberry muffins.

There are sweaty palms and disguised nerves from the ten start-ups invited to present in a five-minute Dragon’s Den style pitch, whittled down from one hundred applicants.

This is your moment, show us what you’ve got.

The morning session is centred around horse welfare, one of the key areas identified by the BHA’s Project Beacon as a barrier to engagement.

I’m initially sceptical of the opening pitch. Sleip is a gait analysis platform, enabling users to record and upload videos of racehorse movement for AI assessment.

I’ve worked in the wider equestrian industry for, gulp, decades and always been taught to trust your eye. Horse not looking sound; there’s a narrative to play out. Lean against a stable door or crouch to knee level, watch horse trot-up, whistle through your teeth before the pronouncement of ‘no, not right’.

Head Of Growth and Partnership Per Hassbring quickly changes my perspective. With regular input, Sleip can track movement changes, identify likely problem areas and arguably most importantly, provides a body of wellness evidence for each individual horse.

Already used by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Racing Victoria and NYRA, Sleip should help reduce injury rate and assist veterinary teams at international meetings to understand the individual’s gait.

The BHA are trialling the system, and I can see why. It’s innovative, interesting and fits Project Beacon’s aims of improving equine welfare.

As Animal Welfare Assessment Grid’s Sarah Wolfensohn rightly points out, during her presentation of welfare monitoring software - ‘we needed to be pro-active, not re-active’.