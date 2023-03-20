Gordon Elliott would love to see Conflated take his chance in the Randox Grand National – but does not expect to see the Irish Gold Cup winner line up in the Aintree marathon.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned nine-year-old backed up his Leopardstown Savills Chase success with a fine run in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Friday, finishing third to Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame. A further length and a quarter back in fourth was 2022 National hero Noble Yeats. Conflated is no stranger to Aintree, having been second to Clan Des Obeaux in the Bowl 12 months ago. Elliott said: “He could go back to Aintree. “If he was mine, he would run in the Grand National – I think he’s one of the best-handicapped horses in the race, but I don’t think I’ll get my way!"