Iberico Lord roars back to form to win Coral Lanzarote Hurdle

Iberico Lord returned to form with a vengeance to give trainer Nicky Henderson a fifth victory in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton.
The eight-year-old landed the Greatwood and Betfair Hurdles earlier in his career but had seemingly lost his way and cut little ice in two runs this term.
He went into the race a 22/1 chance but top-rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and made a sweeping move to go to the front approaching the penultimate hurdle.
He was never in any danger from that point, running on strongly under James Bowen to score by three lengths from Double Powerful (18/1).
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Bowen said: “To be honest I kind of wanted to settle him out the back. He has been running over two miles, and travelling well over two miles. He was actually a bit cold on me early, which was perfect. They went a good gallop and turning in I thought I had loads left so I drove on early, but he kept it up which was good. I spoke to the boss before and we agreed on the plan and we said we will see what happens, but he has won well.
“The trip definitely helped. The complexion of the race suited me. He has obviously dropped down and just back off a nice weight in a race like that probably suited him.
“I’m not the one who sits on him at home and it is the first time I’ve ridden him for a long time, but he felt good today anyway.
“It doesn’t feel that long ago (since I last won the race on William Henry), but I must be getting old now. I love riding in these colours when I can and it is great to get a winner for everyone.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.