Iberico Lord roars back to form to win Coral Lanzarote Hurdle

Iberico Lord returned to form with a vengeance to give trainer Nicky Henderson a fifth victory in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton.

The eight-year-old landed the Greatwood and Betfair Hurdles earlier in his career but had seemingly lost his way and cut little ice in two runs this term. He went into the race a 22/1 chance but top-rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and made a sweeping move to go to the front approaching the penultimate hurdle. He was never in any danger from that point, running on strongly under James Bowen to score by three lengths from Double Powerful (18/1).

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits