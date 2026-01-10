Menu icon
Iberico Lord roars back to form to win Coral Lanzarote Hurdle

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sat January 10, 2026 · 1h ago

Iberico Lord returned to form with a vengeance to give trainer Nicky Henderson a fifth victory in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton.

The eight-year-old landed the Greatwood and Betfair Hurdles earlier in his career but had seemingly lost his way and cut little ice in two runs this term.

He went into the race a 22/1 chance but top-rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and made a sweeping move to go to the front approaching the penultimate hurdle.

He was never in any danger from that point, running on strongly under James Bowen to score by three lengths from Double Powerful (18/1).

Video Play Button

Bowen said: “To be honest I kind of wanted to settle him out the back. He has been running over two miles, and travelling well over two miles. He was actually a bit cold on me early, which was perfect. They went a good gallop and turning in I thought I had loads left so I drove on early, but he kept it up which was good. I spoke to the boss before and we agreed on the plan and we said we will see what happens, but he has won well.

“The trip definitely helped. The complexion of the race suited me. He has obviously dropped down and just back off a nice weight in a race like that probably suited him.

“I’m not the one who sits on him at home and it is the first time I’ve ridden him for a long time, but he felt good today anyway.

“It doesn’t feel that long ago (since I last won the race on William Henry), but I must be getting old now. I love riding in these colours when I can and it is great to get a winner for everyone.”

