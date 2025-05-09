Middleham-based Burke believes Night Raider has all the attributes to make up into a Group 1 performer, noting that Mill Stream, winner of the 2024 renewal, made this step up.

The four-year-old son of Dark Angel certainly proved a progressive type in 2024, signing off with a Listed success at Newcastle.

And Burke now has Night Raider poised for his seasonal return in the £150,000 Group 2 staged over six furlongs at York.

Burke said: “I think he’s a Group 1 sprinter in the making. He’s got to prove that he does it on grass, but I have no doubt that he will.

“He’s a lovely, big scopey horse. He’s probably quick enough for five furlongs, but he obviously stays six and he’s actually won two small races over seven, so he’s got a lot going for him.”

Stablemates Elite Status and Marshman are on course to join Night Raider on the Knavesmire.

Four-year-old Elite Status is ready for his first start of the season, in contrast to Marshman who has been running on the all-weather and also finished third in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.