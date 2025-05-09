Karl Burke is targeting Wednesday’s Clipper 1895 Duke of York Stakes with three speedsters – including a colt he hopes can reach the top.
Middleham-based Burke believes Night Raider has all the attributes to make up into a Group 1 performer, noting that Mill Stream, winner of the 2024 renewal, made this step up.
The four-year-old son of Dark Angel certainly proved a progressive type in 2024, signing off with a Listed success at Newcastle.
And Burke now has Night Raider poised for his seasonal return in the £150,000 Group 2 staged over six furlongs at York.
Burke said: “I think he’s a Group 1 sprinter in the making. He’s got to prove that he does it on grass, but I have no doubt that he will.
“He’s a lovely, big scopey horse. He’s probably quick enough for five furlongs, but he obviously stays six and he’s actually won two small races over seven, so he’s got a lot going for him.”
Stablemates Elite Status and Marshman are on course to join Night Raider on the Knavesmire.
Four-year-old Elite Status is ready for his first start of the season, in contrast to Marshman who has been running on the all-weather and also finished third in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.
Burke said: “Elite Status is another we’re hoping can develop into a Group 1 horse. He’s a very good horse, but he probably wouldn’t have the natural speed that Night Raider’s got, but he stays the six very strongly. It’s a shame they have to run against each other, but it looks like they will do.
“Marshman was a bit of a last-minute theme but, with the low entry, I would have thought he could well take his chance. He’s very fit, obviously. He probably prefers a little bit slower ground. He’s a good, solid Listed, Group 3 horse.”
On the same card, Burke has also entered promising filly Serving With Style in the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.
She showed up well last autumn when taking second spot in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.
Burke said: “She’s been ready to go for a while – she’s a good quality filly. I thought at the end of last season she’d definitely be staying a mile and a quarter-plus and she’s actually got a little bit quicker, I think, watching her work. But York’s a nice flat mile and a quarter. Her best form last season was with cut in the ground.”
The trainer appears to have another strong two-year-old team, including Love Olivia, a seven-and-half-length winner of a Wolverhampton maiden. She is being prepared for the Clipper EBF Marygate Stakes, a five-furlong Listed race for juvenile fillies on the Friday of this opening festival.
Burke said: “We could possibly have another entry in that, but it’s definitely Love Olivia’s target there.”
