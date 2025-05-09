Menu icon
Karl Burke: Says Night Raider is working well ahead of Royal Ascot
Karl Burke is happy with Night Raider

'I think he's a Group One sprinter in the making' | Karl Burke on Night Raider ahead of York's Dante Festival

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri May 09, 2025 · 2h ago

Karl Burke is targeting Wednesday’s Clipper 1895 Duke of York Stakes with three speedsters – including a colt he hopes can reach the top.

Middleham-based Burke believes Night Raider has all the attributes to make up into a Group 1 performer, noting that Mill Stream, winner of the 2024 renewal, made this step up.

The four-year-old son of Dark Angel certainly proved a progressive type in 2024, signing off with a Listed success at Newcastle.

And Burke now has Night Raider poised for his seasonal return in the £150,000 Group 2 staged over six furlongs at York.

Burke said: “I think he’s a Group 1 sprinter in the making. He’s got to prove that he does it on grass, but I have no doubt that he will.

“He’s a lovely, big scopey horse. He’s probably quick enough for five furlongs, but he obviously stays six and he’s actually won two small races over seven, so he’s got a lot going for him.”

Stablemates Elite Status and Marshman are on course to join Night Raider on the Knavesmire.

Four-year-old Elite Status is ready for his first start of the season, in contrast to Marshman who has been running on the all-weather and also finished third in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.

Elite Status is away and clear at Newbury
Elite Status is away and clear at Newbury

Burke said: “Elite Status is another we’re hoping can develop into a Group 1 horse. He’s a very good horse, but he probably wouldn’t have the natural speed that Night Raider’s got, but he stays the six very strongly. It’s a shame they have to run against each other, but it looks like they will do.

“Marshman was a bit of a last-minute theme but, with the low entry, I would have thought he could well take his chance. He’s very fit, obviously. He probably prefers a little bit slower ground. He’s a good, solid Listed, Group 3 horse.”

On the same card, Burke has also entered promising filly Serving With Style in the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.

She showed up well last autumn when taking second spot in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

Burke said: “She’s been ready to go for a while – she’s a good quality filly. I thought at the end of last season she’d definitely be staying a mile and a quarter-plus and she’s actually got a little bit quicker, I think, watching her work. But York’s a nice flat mile and a quarter. Her best form last season was with cut in the ground.”

The trainer appears to have another strong two-year-old team, including Love Olivia, a seven-and-half-length winner of a Wolverhampton maiden. She is being prepared for the Clipper EBF Marygate Stakes, a five-furlong Listed race for juvenile fillies on the Friday of this opening festival.

Burke said: “We could possibly have another entry in that, but it’s definitely Love Olivia’s target there.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

MOST READ RACING