Four runners went to post for a decent renewal of the Grade Two contest but Nigel Twiston-Davies' stable star blew the field apart with an impressive performance. I Like To Move It could only finish sixth in the Relkeel Hurdle when sent off as favourite but he proved a different proposition dropped back in trip on better ground.

Last year's winner Knappers Hill set out to make all under Bryony Frost with the eventual winner and First Street always keeping close tabs on the pacesetter but the latter failed to pick-up as the pace quickened and the writing was soon on the wall for Nicky Henderson's charge.

In contrast, Sam Twiston-Davies appeared to have plenty of horse under him and I Like To Move It moved to the front in the flash of an eye and had the race in safekeeping long before jumping the final flight.

"I was happy turning in and when I kicked him in the belly it was almost disbelief when I saw the big screen," the winning pilot told Racing TV.

“It was an impressive performance.

“Dad and I were speaking on the way down. If you were to make a race for him, it would be the International Hurdle over a stiff two miles at Cheltenham but we have come today to one of the easiest two mile tracks on good ground and he has looked as fast as ever. He’s an incredibly pacey horse at home and he showed that today.

“The two options at Cheltenham are the County Hurdle and the Champion Hurdle. God know what he will be rated after today so I think it’s only fair he goes and has a go at the Champion Hurdle.

“Obviously Constitution Hill is an aeroplane but there is massive money on offer and he deserves to be there. To go and win is going to be incredibly tough but it’s horseracing and you never know. He is still a young horse and we are lucky to have him.”