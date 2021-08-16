Olly Murphy was delighted to have engineered a successful plan with I K Brunel at Newbury.

The Stratford trainer deliberately targeted the Prodec Networks Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase as the sponsors co-own the seven-year-old with the McNeill Family. I K Brunel (100/30) left it late to nail Colonial Dreams on what was his second start since returning from 226 days off the track. He tackled the leader at the final fence and got the better of the battle by a neck under Adrian Heskin. “It was nice to get him back on track. He’s a horse we’ve finally worked has to be very fresh. He got a good ride off Adrian Heskin,” said Murphy.

“It was nice the owners were able to win their own prize money back. They sponsored the race. It was a well-executed plan and it was great he won and all the owners were there as well. “We’ll freshen him up and we’ll look for a handicap chase in about six weeks.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!