I Am Maximus tops the weights for the 2025 Randox Grand National

In 2024, the now nine-year-old powered his way to a seven and a half length success over Delta Work to hand owner JP McManus his third success and trainer Willie Mullins his second in the world’s greatest steeplechase.

I Am Maximus is one of the market leaders as he bids to become the second dual Grand National winner this century after Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

For the seventh year in succession, the weights for the Randox Grand National were framed by Martin Greenwood, the British Horseracing Authority’s Chase Handicapper for races staged over two miles and seven furlongs or further, and announced at Liverpool’s iconic St George’s Hall.

Greenwood said: “There are 41 entries rated 150 or more, which is the most to be rated 150-plus at the weights stage since 2020, so the race stands up well this year in terms of quality.

“At this stage last year I was thinking you would need a rating of 144-145 to get a run, but in the end the lowest-rated horse on the day was 146, so my estimate was slightly under.

“The 55th horse on the list got into the race last year so my estimate this year is that you want to be rated from 145 to 147 to make the line-up in 2025. There are no penalties in the Randox Grand National but a win or good run can help you to get a place in the line-up by taking you to the top of the horses rated on the same weight.

“Last year’s winner I Am Maximus is on an 8lb higher mark this time around. In 2024, he won off the same mark that Tiger Roll won his second National off of in 2019 - one pound off the rating of 2015 winner Many Clouds, which was 160. Many Clouds ran off 166 the following year and I Am Maximus is 1lb higher than that on 167.

“So, if he is successful again, he will make history by winning off of the highest mark seen in the 21st Century.

“There are still a few horses that need to fulfil the qualification criteria but I’d say it’s fewer than in the past – I make it 13 in total.

“I think with the changes made to the course you may well see more quality horses competing in the Grand National in the years ahead. The 41 horses rated 150-plus at the top this year could be the start of the race becoming an even classier handicap chase going forward.”

The Randox Grand National's official betting partner, William Hill, have installed Inothewayurthinkin and I Am Maximus as their 10/1 joint-favourites. They then bet 14/1 Iroko, 16/1 Monty's Star, Nick Rockett, Intense Raffles and 20/1 bar.