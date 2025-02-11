I Am Maximus tops the weights for the 2025 Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday April 5.
In 2024, the now nine-year-old powered his way to a seven and a half length success over Delta Work to hand owner JP McManus his third success and trainer Willie Mullins his second in the world’s greatest steeplechase.
I Am Maximus is one of the market leaders as he bids to become the second dual Grand National winner this century after Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.
For the seventh year in succession, the weights for the Randox Grand National were framed by Martin Greenwood, the British Horseracing Authority’s Chase Handicapper for races staged over two miles and seven furlongs or further, and announced at Liverpool’s iconic St George’s Hall.
Greenwood said: “There are 41 entries rated 150 or more, which is the most to be rated 150-plus at the weights stage since 2020, so the race stands up well this year in terms of quality.
“At this stage last year I was thinking you would need a rating of 144-145 to get a run, but in the end the lowest-rated horse on the day was 146, so my estimate was slightly under.
“The 55th horse on the list got into the race last year so my estimate this year is that you want to be rated from 145 to 147 to make the line-up in 2025. There are no penalties in the Randox Grand National but a win or good run can help you to get a place in the line-up by taking you to the top of the horses rated on the same weight.
“Last year’s winner I Am Maximus is on an 8lb higher mark this time around. In 2024, he won off the same mark that Tiger Roll won his second National off of in 2019 - one pound off the rating of 2015 winner Many Clouds, which was 160. Many Clouds ran off 166 the following year and I Am Maximus is 1lb higher than that on 167.
“So, if he is successful again, he will make history by winning off of the highest mark seen in the 21st Century.
“There are still a few horses that need to fulfil the qualification criteria but I’d say it’s fewer than in the past – I make it 13 in total.
“I think with the changes made to the course you may well see more quality horses competing in the Grand National in the years ahead. The 41 horses rated 150-plus at the top this year could be the start of the race becoming an even classier handicap chase going forward.”
The Randox Grand National's official betting partner, William Hill, have installed Inothewayurthinkin and I Am Maximus as their 10/1 joint-favourites. They then bet 14/1 Iroko, 16/1 Monty's Star, Nick Rockett, Intense Raffles and 20/1 bar.
FULL LIST OF WEIGHTS FOR THE 2025 RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL
1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins 167
2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams 164
3 Envoi Allen (FR) 11 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead 163
4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins 163
5 L'homme Presse (FR) 10 11 8 Dfa Racing (Pink, Edwards & Sharman) Venetia Williams 163
6 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins 163
7 Hewick (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald Tara Lee Cogan 162
8 Gentlemansgame (GB) 9 11 5 Robcour M. F. Morris 160
9 Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 7 11 5 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell 160
10 Monty's Star (IRE) 8 11 5 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead 160
11 The Real Whacker (IRE) 9 11 4 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville 159
12 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead 158
13 Appreciate It (IRE) 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins 157
14 Capodanno (FR) 9 11 2 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins 157
15 Conflated (IRE) 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 157
16 Delta Work (FR) 12 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 157
17 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins 157
18 Stumptown (IRE) 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell 157
19 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies 156
20 Hitman (FR) 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls 156
21 Bravemansgame (FR) 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls 155
22 Chantry House (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson 154
23 Galvin (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott 154
24 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell 153
25 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls 153
26 Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 10 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien 152
27 Iroko (FR) 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero 152
28 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls 152
29 Trelawne (GB) 9 10 11 The Real Partnership Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls 152
30 Idas Boy (IRE) 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips 151
31 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney 151
32 Limerick Lace (IRE) 8 10 10 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell 151
33 Senior Chief (GB) 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead 151
34 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies 150
35 Coko Beach (FR) 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 150
36 Farouk d'Alene (FR) 10 10 9 Mr Justin Carthy Gary Brown 150
37 Fil Dor (FR) 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott 150
38 French Dynamite (FR) 10 10 9 Robcour M. F. Morris 150
39 Mr Incredible (IRE) 9 10 9 Mr J. Manclark Sandy Thomson 150
40 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls 150
41 Zanahiyr (IRE) 8 10 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott 150
42 Pinkerton (IRE) 9 10 8 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade 149
43 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins 148
44 Minella Drama (IRE) 10 10 7 Green Day Racing Donald McCain 148
45 Velvet Elvis (IRE) 9 10 7 Mr D. Kierans Gavin Cromwell 148
46 Celebre d'Allen (FR) 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White 147
47 Fontaine Collonges (FR) 10 10 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams 147
48 Horantzau d'Airy (FR) 8 10 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins 147
49 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson 147
50 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill 147
51 Vanillier (FR) 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell 147
52 Minella Crooner (IRE) 9 10 5 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott 146
53 Quick Wave (FR) 12 10 5 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams 146
54 Three Card Brag (IRE) 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott 146
55 Twig (GB) 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling 146
56 Duffle Coat (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott 145
57 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin 145
58 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling 145
59 Fantastic Lady (FR) 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson 144
60 Favori de Champdou (FR) 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 144
61 Yeah Man (IRE) 8 10 3 John J. Brennan/Martin Hannan Gavin Cromwell 144
62 Chemical Energy (IRE) 9 10 2 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott 143
63 Macdermott (FR) 7 10 2 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited W. P. Mullins 143
64 Mister Coffey (FR) 10 10 2 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson 143
65 Mr Vango (IRE) 9 10 2 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Sara Bradstock 143
66 Bronn (IRE) 8 10 1 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney 142
67 Desertmore House (IRE) 10 10 1 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil 142
68 Malina Girl (IRE) 8 10 1 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell 142
69 Richmond Lake (IRE) 9 10 1 Hemmings Racing Donald McCain 142
70 La Renommee (FR) 7 10 0 Upton House Stud Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole 141
71 King Turgeon (FR) 7 9 13 Somerset Racing David Pipe 140
72 Stuzzikini (IRE) 7 9 13 VCS Versatile Coating Specialist/F Foran Gordon Elliott 140
73 Cruz Control (FR) 8 9 12 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey 139
74 Surrey Quest (IRE) 8 9 12 Surrey Racing (SQ) Toby Lawes 139
75 Apple Away (IRE) 8 9 11 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell 138
76 Busselton (FR) 8 9 11 Friendship Partnership Joseph Patrick O'Brien 138
77 Gevrey (FR) 9 9 11 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott 138
78 Spanish Harlem (FR) 7 9 11 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins 138
79 The Goffer (IRE) 8 9 10 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott 137
80 Famous Bridge (IRE) 9 9 9 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards 136
81 Copperhead (GB) 11 9 7 Mrs G. C. Pritchard Joe Tizzard 134
82 Escaria Ten (FR) 11 9 7 J B Property Investments (Midlands) Ltd Martin Keighley 134
83 Where It All Began (IRE) 9 9 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott 134
84 Git Maker (FR) 9 9 6 Sheep As A Lamb Syndicate Jamie Snowden 133
85 Gericault Roque (FR) 9 9 4 Prof. Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew David Pipe 131
86 Pats Fancy (IRE) 10 9 3 Hydes, McDermott, Spencer, Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis 130
87 Placenet (FR) 8 9 3 Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson D. Cottin 130