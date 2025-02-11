Sporting Life
Paul Townend has that winning feeling on I Am Maximus
Paul Townend has that winning feeling on I Am Maximus

I Am Maximus tops the weights for the 2025 Randox Grand National

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue February 11, 2025 · 15 min ago

I Am Maximus tops the weights for the 2025 Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday April 5.

In 2024, the now nine-year-old powered his way to a seven and a half length success over Delta Work to hand owner JP McManus his third success and trainer Willie Mullins his second in the world’s greatest steeplechase.

I Am Maximus is one of the market leaders as he bids to become the second dual Grand National winner this century after Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

For the seventh year in succession, the weights for the Randox Grand National were framed by Martin Greenwood, the British Horseracing Authority’s Chase Handicapper for races staged over two miles and seven furlongs or further, and announced at Liverpool’s iconic St George’s Hall.

Greenwood said: “There are 41 entries rated 150 or more, which is the most to be rated 150-plus at the weights stage since 2020, so the race stands up well this year in terms of quality.

“At this stage last year I was thinking you would need a rating of 144-145 to get a run, but in the end the lowest-rated horse on the day was 146, so my estimate was slightly under.

“The 55th horse on the list got into the race last year so my estimate this year is that you want to be rated from 145 to 147 to make the line-up in 2025. There are no penalties in the Randox Grand National but a win or good run can help you to get a place in the line-up by taking you to the top of the horses rated on the same weight.

“Last year’s winner I Am Maximus is on an 8lb higher mark this time around. In 2024, he won off the same mark that Tiger Roll won his second National off of in 2019 - one pound off the rating of 2015 winner Many Clouds, which was 160. Many Clouds ran off 166 the following year and I Am Maximus is 1lb higher than that on 167.

“So, if he is successful again, he will make history by winning off of the highest mark seen in the 21st Century.

“There are still a few horses that need to fulfil the qualification criteria but I’d say it’s fewer than in the past – I make it 13 in total.

“I think with the changes made to the course you may well see more quality horses competing in the Grand National in the years ahead. The 41 horses rated 150-plus at the top this year could be the start of the race becoming an even classier handicap chase going forward.”

The Randox Grand National's official betting partner, William Hill, have installed Inothewayurthinkin and I Am Maximus as their 10/1 joint-favourites. They then bet 14/1 Iroko, 16/1 Monty's Star, Nick Rockett, Intense Raffles and 20/1 bar.

FULL LIST OF WEIGHTS FOR THE 2025 RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL

1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins 167

2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams 164

3 Envoi Allen (FR) 11 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead 163

4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins 163

5 L'homme Presse (FR) 10 11 8 Dfa Racing (Pink, Edwards & Sharman) Venetia Williams 163

6 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins 163

7 Hewick (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald Tara Lee Cogan 162

8 Gentlemansgame (GB) 9 11 5 Robcour M. F. Morris 160

9 Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 7 11 5 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell 160

10 Monty's Star (IRE) 8 11 5 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead 160

11 The Real Whacker (IRE) 9 11 4 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville 159

12 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead 158

13 Appreciate It (IRE) 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins 157

14 Capodanno (FR) 9 11 2 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins 157

15 Conflated (IRE) 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 157

16 Delta Work (FR) 12 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 157

17 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins 157

18 Stumptown (IRE) 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell 157

19 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies 156

20 Hitman (FR) 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls 156

21 Bravemansgame (FR) 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls 155

22 Chantry House (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson 154

23 Galvin (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott 154

24 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell 153

25 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls 153

26 Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 10 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien 152

27 Iroko (FR) 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero 152

28 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls 152

29 Trelawne (GB) 9 10 11 The Real Partnership Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls 152

30 Idas Boy (IRE) 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips 151

31 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney 151

32 Limerick Lace (IRE) 8 10 10 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell 151

33 Senior Chief (GB) 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead 151

34 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies 150

35 Coko Beach (FR) 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 150

36 Farouk d'Alene (FR) 10 10 9 Mr Justin Carthy Gary Brown 150

37 Fil Dor (FR) 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott 150

38 French Dynamite (FR) 10 10 9 Robcour M. F. Morris 150

39 Mr Incredible (IRE) 9 10 9 Mr J. Manclark Sandy Thomson 150

40 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls 150

41 Zanahiyr (IRE) 8 10 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott 150

42 Pinkerton (IRE) 9 10 8 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade 149

43 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins 148

44 Minella Drama (IRE) 10 10 7 Green Day Racing Donald McCain 148

45 Velvet Elvis (IRE) 9 10 7 Mr D. Kierans Gavin Cromwell 148

46 Celebre d'Allen (FR) 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White 147

47 Fontaine Collonges (FR) 10 10 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams 147

48 Horantzau d'Airy (FR) 8 10 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins 147

49 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson 147

50 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill 147

51 Vanillier (FR) 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell 147

52 Minella Crooner (IRE) 9 10 5 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott 146

53 Quick Wave (FR) 12 10 5 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams 146

54 Three Card Brag (IRE) 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott 146

55 Twig (GB) 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling 146

56 Duffle Coat (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott 145

57 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin 145

58 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling 145

59 Fantastic Lady (FR) 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson 144

60 Favori de Champdou (FR) 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott 144

61 Yeah Man (IRE) 8 10 3 John J. Brennan/Martin Hannan Gavin Cromwell 144

62 Chemical Energy (IRE) 9 10 2 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott 143

63 Macdermott (FR) 7 10 2 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited W. P. Mullins 143

64 Mister Coffey (FR) 10 10 2 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson 143

65 Mr Vango (IRE) 9 10 2 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Sara Bradstock 143

66 Bronn (IRE) 8 10 1 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney 142

67 Desertmore House (IRE) 10 10 1 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil 142

68 Malina Girl (IRE) 8 10 1 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell 142

69 Richmond Lake (IRE) 9 10 1 Hemmings Racing Donald McCain 142

70 La Renommee (FR) 7 10 0 Upton House Stud Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole 141

71 King Turgeon (FR) 7 9 13 Somerset Racing David Pipe 140

72 Stuzzikini (IRE) 7 9 13 VCS Versatile Coating Specialist/F Foran Gordon Elliott 140

73 Cruz Control (FR) 8 9 12 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey 139

74 Surrey Quest (IRE) 8 9 12 Surrey Racing (SQ) Toby Lawes 139

75 Apple Away (IRE) 8 9 11 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell 138

76 Busselton (FR) 8 9 11 Friendship Partnership Joseph Patrick O'Brien 138

77 Gevrey (FR) 9 9 11 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott 138

78 Spanish Harlem (FR) 7 9 11 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins 138

79 The Goffer (IRE) 8 9 10 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott 137

80 Famous Bridge (IRE) 9 9 9 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards 136

81 Copperhead (GB) 11 9 7 Mrs G. C. Pritchard Joe Tizzard 134

82 Escaria Ten (FR) 11 9 7 J B Property Investments (Midlands) Ltd Martin Keighley 134

83 Where It All Began (IRE) 9 9 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott 134

84 Git Maker (FR) 9 9 6 Sheep As A Lamb Syndicate Jamie Snowden 133

85 Gericault Roque (FR) 9 9 4 Prof. Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew David Pipe 131

86 Pats Fancy (IRE) 10 9 3 Hydes, McDermott, Spencer, Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis 130

87 Placenet (FR) 8 9 3 Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson D. Cottin 130

