Hyland gearing up for Grand National mission as Nicky Henderson seeks first Aintree triumph

As it stands the Turgeon gelding is currently number 36 on the entry list, meaning he requires two horses to drop out to be assured of his place in the line-up for this year's renewal of the world's most famous jumps race at Aintree on April, 5.

But, should Hyland, who has won three of his six starts over fences, make it into the final field of 34 for the extended four and a quarter mile test, Henderson believes he could be the ideal type to finally end his National hoodoo.

Henderson said: “He has got to get in yet, but we are praying and hoping that he does get in. You know what my record is in the Grand National, pretty moderate.

“It would be nice to go into the race with things going right between now and then, and if he gets in, going there with something you could realistically say has a good chance.

“He is an out-and-out stayer, but a decent one at that, who wants good ground.”