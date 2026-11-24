Yet this year’s HWPA Derby Awards Lunch is about more than recognition, as the event will be run as a vital fundraiser for a friend of the press room, Marcus Townend.

Marcus, who spent 35 years at the Daily Mail, serving as both racing editor and racing correspondent, and also writing under the moniker "Captain Heath", suffered a life-changing accident in 2025.

Marcus suffered the first of three bleeds to his brain as a result of a fall from his bicycle. The third bleed, which occurred at the end of March this year, following a plate insertion to repair his skull, proved the most damaging, from which he is still recuperating.

Marcus was then finally diagnosed in July to have mild haemophilia and despite his amazing determination to communicate clearly, self care and mobilise, he will require ongoing neurological physiotherapy and much care from others to achieve his independent potential.

Marcus himself was named Racing Reporter of the Year in 2019 and previously served as President of the Horserace Writers and Photographers Association (HWPA) from 2017 to 2021.

A Silent Auction to raise money for Marcus will run in the two weeks leading up to the HWPA Derby Awards and will conclude on Monday 7th December. Notable lots include:

• A money-can’t-buy trip to Coolmore and Ballydoyle

• Willie Mullins gallops morning and stable tour

• Grand National Day course walk with National winning jockeys Sam Waley-Cohen and Marcus Armytage

• Hospitality at the Emirates Stadium for an Arsenal match

• Signed Harry Kane England shirt

• Hospitality at racecourses including Aintree, Ascot, Cheltenham, Goodwood, Newbury and York

• Numerous gallop mornings at yards all over the country

• https://thesilent.auction/e/hw

In addition, businesses and organisations who donate £2,000 or more will be able to add their logo to the Marcus Townend Wall of Supporters, which will form the backdrop to this year’s awards ceremony.

David Cleary, President of the Horserace Writers and Photographers Association, said: “Marcus is one of the nicest, kindest and most respected members of the press room and we are all heartbroken that he has suffered such serious injuries.

“The HWPA Derby Awards Lunch was always an event he loved attending, not least when he was President of the Association, and we wanted to stage this year’s event to raise money for him and his future treatment.

“I know how how touched Marcus and his family have been by the incredibly kind donations from so many people and organisations, through prizes for the silent auction, donations and the Wall of Supporters. We are now fully focused on raising as much money for Marcus as possible.”