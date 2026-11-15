Paul Nicholls has raised the possibility of starting Caldwell Potter back over hurdles if the ground is not suitable enough in the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.
The Ditcheat handler has been working towards returning the Martaline gelding, who missed all of last season through injury, in the Grade One contest, which he has won a record six times, on Saturday
However, with ground conditions at the Merseyside venue remaining on the fast side, Nicholls is considering aiming the eight-year-old Caldwell Potter at the Grade Two Coral Long Distance Hurdle on November 27.
Nicholls said: “We won’t see him next weekend if it doesn’t rain. The ground is good at the moment, and they are watering. He would need a lot of rain, and I wouldn’t risk him if the ground isn’t right.
“If Newbury have the hurdles on the Flat track, and the ground is on the slow side there, then I will run him over hurdles in the Grade Two, which he would get in with no penalties.
“I’m not going there thinking he will win, but he needs a day out, and I haven’t got many options as he has to go left handed. If he doesn’t go to Haydock Park he will probably go to Newbury.”
On Tuesday, the 14-time champion trainer intends to send Regent’s Stroll, who finished third in the Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at last season’s Cheltenham Festival and stablemate Minella Yoga to Newbury for the Coral Gold Cup Gallops Morning.
And having watched Meetmybythesea, who finished two places ahead of Regent's Stroll at the Festival, win the Paddy Power Gold Cup at the track on Saturday, it has given Nicholls added confidence regarding the Walk In The Park gelding’s chances in the Coral Gold Cup.
Nicholls said: “Regent’s Stroll, who will run in the Coral Gold Cup, and Minella Yoga, who is going for the Gerry Feilden, will go to Newbury on Tuesday morning.
“Regent’s Stroll has great form with Meetmebythesea, and he was flat out that day behind him at the Festival.
“He stayed on strongly that day, and we are looking forward to running him in the Coral Gold Cup. He is in really good shape.”
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