The Ditcheat handler has been working towards returning the Martaline gelding, who missed all of last season through injury, in the Grade One contest, which he has won a record six times, on Saturday

However, with ground conditions at the Merseyside venue remaining on the fast side, Nicholls is considering aiming the eight-year-old Caldwell Potter at the Grade Two Coral Long Distance Hurdle on November 27.

Nicholls said: “We won’t see him next weekend if it doesn’t rain. The ground is good at the moment, and they are watering. He would need a lot of rain, and I wouldn’t risk him if the ground isn’t right.

“If Newbury have the hurdles on the Flat track, and the ground is on the slow side there, then I will run him over hurdles in the Grade Two, which he would get in with no penalties.

“I’m not going there thinking he will win, but he needs a day out, and I haven’t got many options as he has to go left handed. If he doesn’t go to Haydock Park he will probably go to Newbury.”