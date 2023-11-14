Huntingdon Tuesday review and free video replays

Sent straight into the lead by Charlie Hammond the Nick Kent-trained Midnight Legend gelding was not to be denied career success number seven under rules with the pair repelling Special Acceptance by a length and a quarter.

Without a win to his name since claiming Eider Chase glory at Newcastle in February 2019 the popular 13-year-old showed he still has plenty of enthusiasm despite being in the twilight of his career in the extended two-mile seven-furlong contest.

Former Eider Chase hero and Scottish Grand National runner-up Crosspark received a warm reception from the crowd after securing his first success in more than four years with victory in the Racing TV Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

Kent said of the 15/2 winner: “He loved it out there. The drop in grade has helped him, but I didn’t think this track would suit him.

“Everything had gone swimmingly training wise and he had no setbacks in the lead up. As everything had gone right we thought we would just give it a go. He is an Eider Chase winner, and he was second in a Scottish National, but the handicapper kept at him.

“We ran him in the final of the Veterans’ series at Sandown earlier this year but he didn’t have the legs for that so that is why we dropped back hunter chasing last season. He comes out every morning moving like a young horse. He is very easy to train.”

Among those on hand to congratulate Crosspark following his latest success was his former trainer Caroline Bailey.

She added: “I’m thrilled for the horse and Nick. He has looked after him brilliantly since he left me. The handicapper had given him a chance here but he jumps for fun.

“I’ve been to watch him in virtually every race since I retired and Nick’s yard have been great in keeping in touch with me telling me how he is.

“These veterans races give horses like him a chance. The public loved seeing him win and he got a great cheer.”

Goose Man defies absence

The silks of owners Jim and Fitri Hay are more associated with big race Flat successes, however their colours were carried to a rare victory over jumps after Goose Man defied a 972-day absence in the RhinoBet Selling Hurdle.

Making his first start for Jamie Snowden since switching Tom Taaffe the 11-year-old son of Gold Well, who was last sighted winning a three and a quarter mile chase at Down Royal in March 2021, made all before claiming an 11 length success.

A good crowd gathered around the winner’s enclosure following the conclusion of the two mile prize to watch the auction, which after a battle with fellow trainer Neil Mulholland saw Goose Man brought back in by his current connections for £11,500.