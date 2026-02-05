Huntingdon Thursday reports, reaction and free video replays: Act Of Innocence wins Sidney Banks

A review of the pick of the action from Huntingdon on Thursday including the Don Lockwood Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle.

Class Act delivers in feature Act Of Innocence returned to winning ways in the Listed Don Lockwood Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle, making it two from three over timber since joining trainer Nicky Henderson at the start of the season. Last sighted finished second to promising juvenile Minella Yoga when conceding that one lumps of weight at Newbury in December, he came close to running at Cheltenham on Trials Day but was a late defector due to the worsening conditions. Stepping up to two and a half miles for the first time under stable jockey Nico de Boinville, the 8/11 favourite travelled strongly before taking up the running on the run between the final couple of hurdles. He was shaken up out wide to take command and duly pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of 11/1 shot Glance At Midnight after a neat jump at the last, with main market rival Sinnatra (9/4) a further five lengths back in third. Act Of Innocence was claiming a fourth Sidney Banks success for his trainer.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Henderson said: “He has got a lot of talent and he has always looked like a nice horse. He has come to us this season ready-made. You can’t fault him at the moment. “He has done nothing wrong the whole way through. He is uncomplicated and he just looks the part. He has got a lot of class. The trip was the objective today to see where the stamina limit was and it showed us what we wanted to see so that was fine. “He is incredibly uncomplicated and even Henderson can’t mess this one up if he tries! He is a beautiful horse and everything does appear terribly easy to him. I’ve got to say that looked fairly uncomplicated to me. It looked smooth. His jumping was great and he cruised and always seemed to have it under control. “It was a competitive field, but it all looked remarkably straightforward.” With stablemate Old Park Star, who is also owned by Gordon and Su Hall, Act Of Innocence will now step up to Grade One company for the first time to tackle the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, for which Paddy Power trimmed him from 12/1 into 10/1. Henderson added: “I thought he was the quicker of the two, but they have flip-flopped if you like as Old Park Star seems to have plenty of pace. I know this isn’t the biggest test of stamina around Huntingdon, but he will stay. “I think he has told us what we need to know as Old Park Star can stay at two miles and this lad can come into the two and a half mile race. They are both chasers, but this lad in a year’s time could be something else over fences." Bliss for Derham Jasmine Bliss vindicated her connections' decision to compete at Listed level for the first time with a tenacious success in the Gin And Dubonnet Lady Protectress Mares’ Chase. The Harry Derham-trained mare built on her solid third on her debut over fences at Kempton on Boxing Day when going two places better in the £40,000 contest under a determined Paul O’Brien to add to her two hurdle victories and two bumper wins.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Racing up with the pace throughout the two and a half mile prize alongside 11/8 market leader Paggane, the 9/4 chance moved on into the lead with Piper Park, who was making her first start in 405 days on the run down to the penultimate fence. However, after being momentarily headed by that rival, it appeared that the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate-owned seven-year-old, might have to settle for a place at best with the Tom Lacey-trained runner appearing to be travelling the stronger. But after jumping the last almost together, the daughter of Blue Bresil was not to be denied with O’Brien driving his mount out close to the line before going on to collect victory by two lengths, with Paggane beating only one rival home back in fifth. Derham said: “Did we think we could win, probably not on ratings, but we felt she would never have a better opportunity at getting black type than this. “She jumped fantastically well at Kempton Park first time out over fences. I can’t take an enormous amount of credit as I imagine if she was owned by me I might have gone for a handicap next week, but Noel (Fehily) and Dave (Crosse) very sensibly thought she could do with black type and it is a huge result for the mare.

Jasmine Bliss and Paul O'Brien (left)

“She jumped very well at Kempton Park and she jumped beautifully today. They didn’t go mad so you would have been disappointed if she didn’t jump well. She is a lovely mare and she has only let us down once at Ffos Las in desperate ground. “She is a lovely mare and I’m pleased she has had a big day like that. The plan the whole way along, as she is a Great British Bonus (GBB) mare, is that you can win one hundred thousand pounds in bonus money and I think that is ninety thousand in those she has won now. “She has won two bumpers, two hurdle races and now a Listed chase. She hasn’t had much racing this season so she is a fresh horse going into the spring."

Rest of the action... Carpe Diem (10/1) finally seized the day under rules when making his second start for trainer David Bridgwater a triumphant one in the Huntingdon Racecourse 2026 Fixtures On Sale Handicap Chase. Last sighted finishing fourth in a selling hurdle at Leicester 39 days ago the gelded son of Walzertakt, sporting a first time visor, showed his rivals a clean pair of hooves on his switch back to fences when collecting the two and a half mile test by 14 lengths.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Brendan Powell, winning jockey, said: “It was a pretty poor race and the visor worked a bit and he liked the ground. “He has probably just got a bit of confidence from point-to-pointing. He ran back under rules at Leicester was on atrocious ground and he just got tired. “I was in Bridgy’s this morning and he didn’t know what to expect. He said he will either run well or pull up. I had a plan in my head to ride him a certain way and thankfully we didn’t get headed." Westlain moved a step closer to giving trainer Jack Jones another runner at the Cheltenham Festival after getting his career back on track in the Hook Polo Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. Having failed to trouble the judge on his previous two starts the gelded son of Ribchester bounced back to winning ways with a clear cut success in the hands of Lorcan Williams. And following the five and a half length victory secured by the 4/1 chance in the two mile test, Jones was left contemplating giving him a spin in the Hallgarten And Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits