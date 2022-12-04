“I was very optimistic of his chances since he got the entry for the race. If there is a race on Boxing Day it would be nice to come back here with him then.”

“No disrespect to the other jockeys that have ridden him but this man just gets a tune out of him. They just gelled from the first time they were put together and all credit to him.

“He was on the phone to his son Sean through who was giving him the commentary. He is a brilliant trainer. We’ve always believed in the horse as has Charlie and he is really starting to repay that belief.

Pattle said: “Charlie has been ill in Antigua for a week. He is out of hospital now but he had a very bad incident which meant he couldn’t come home until he got the all clear. Hopefully he will be home between the middle to end of next week.

Produced to challenge at the last the 5/2 favourite forged on up the run-in to defeat long-time leader Sermando by half a length to secure his fifth success under rider Tom Buckley, who also came in for plenty of praise from joint-owner Ian Pattle.

The progressive five year old confirmed his affirmation for the Cambridgeshire track when defying a five pound rise in the weights for his last time out success at the course 26 days ago in the extended two and a half mile prize.

Trainer and joint-owner Charlie McBride was given a timely lift following a recent spell in hospital in Antigua after Poker Master secured his fourth victory at Huntingdon in the Fitzdares Salutes Ben Pauling Racing Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle today.

Picked up for £48,000 after landing a Ballinrobe bumper on his final start in Ireland, the gelded son of The Gurkha hit the ground running on his British debut to complete a 13-1 double for trainer Gary Moore and jockey Jamie Moore in the two-mile prize.

Members of the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates that own Hansard (10/1) appear to have an above average type on their hands if his victory in the Fitzdares Looking Forward To The HWPAs Tomorrow Novices’ Hurdle is anything to go by.

Dave Crosse, spokesman for syndicate, said: “Some horses surprise you. We thought he would be a mid-tier type of horse when we sold him to the owners so we have to apologise for that as I think we have a very smart horse on our hands.

“Jamie has done all the work schooling on him and he has loved him from day one. He did so much wrong in that race. He was keen and didn’t jump the best. There is so much more to come with him. We might go to Kempton Park over Christmas.

“I think any young horse you want to win two novice hurdles and get them educated before stepping up in class. We will take one step up a time and see where we end up in the spring.

Spirit D’Aunou got the ball rolling for the Moore father and son team when going one better than on his debut at Kempton Park after defeating Tintintin by two lengths in the Fitzdares Times Is Out This Week Junior ‘National Hunt’ Hurdle.

The winning rider said of the 2/7 winner: “At Kempton he didn’t know how to go past the other horse and I was a little bit worried about that again today.

“He learnt a bit at Kempton and he jumped the last well. The experience of the last day and the seven pound he received (off the winner) made the difference.”

Fergal O’Brien believed Hard As Nails was his best chance of winning the Fitzdares Adores Henrietta Knight Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat, however he was just as delighted to see his other representative Lilting Verse (7/2) claim the Listed contest.

A trip to Aintree for the Grade Two Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat race at Aintree will now be the long term target for the five year old following her half a length success.

O’Brien said: “She ran very well the first day then things didn’t quite to plan the second day as we were a bit far back but the form has worked out well. She worked with our other one on Tuesday and she worked all over her so that is one I was siding with but Sally Randell (partner) has always loved this filly as she got her.

“I’m delighted to come here and get a bit black type. I would probably give her a break and maybe take her to Aintree. She has got time on her side.”

The 5.20am alarm call for Alan King’s assistant trainer Robin Smith might have come as a shock to the system but Big Boy Bobby (7/1) made it worthwhile when scoring by three and three quarter lengths in the Fitzdares Loves Fulham FC Handicap Hurdle.

Smith, who is Edwardstone’s work rider, was still beaming following the victory of his pride and joy in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown Park on Saturday, despite having a late night out celebrating the win in Swindon.

He said: “I was at Chepstow yesterday so I had to watch the race on the big screen there. I was trying to listen what Daryl (Jacob) was saying about Future Investment with one eye on the big screen but it was not great viewing.

“When I saw he was travelling well at the Pond Fence and pulling double for Tom Cannon that’s when I knew it was show time. It’s a huge race and was probably the race of the season so far. It was always a race I love growing up and to be involved with a horse that has won a Tingle Creek is special.

“A few of us greeted him off the lorry and we had a glass of champagne with the boss then some of us went out in Swindon but the alarm this morning at 5.20am was a shock."