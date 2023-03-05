A review of the action from Huntingdon as there were wins for Arqoob, Dibble Decker and Le Tueur.

Music agent Emma Banks took time out of her schedule to join with family and celebrate a first victory over hurdles for smart Flat performer Arqoob, who provided triumphant trainer Lucy Wadham with a winner on her 65th birthday at Huntingdon on Sunday. The Group One-winning owner, who is representative to chart topping acts including Katy Perry and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, watched on with her parents Richard and Sue Banks after the five year old claimed the Join Racing TV Now Novices’ Hurdle. Showing a tenacious attitude under Bryony Frost the 4/9 Favourite, who runs in the colours of Banks’ father’s Little Staughton Farms Ltd, rallied well up the run in to defeat Ace Rothstein by a neck much to the delight of her triumphant connections. Emma Banks said: “He is mum and dad’s horse but a lot of the family are here today including a cousin and auntie of mine. “I thought he was going to win. Bryony was very confident, which was the most important thing. “His jumping was a lot better today as his jumping cost him the race before (at Newbury).”

Having picked up a £25,000 bonus after winning a points-based series in Bahrain last year a return to the Flat could beckon at some point for the gelded son of Estidhkaar according to Newmarket handler Wadham. She said: “I thought Bryony gave him a super ride. He is obviously very talented but the other horse (Ace Rothstein) is not a bad Flat horse. “It was a very good first run (over hurdles) but his jumping was a bit awry at Newbury but he has done lots of schooling since. “He might go back on the Flat but we will see what the handicapper does. It is nice to get a birthday winner.” Tom Lacey admitted it was ‘nice to see a plan come off’ after Dibble Decker (9/4 Favourite) enhanced his reputation as a course specialist when maintaining his unbeaten record at the track in the John Bigg “Oxo” Handicap Chase to set up a potential trip to Aintree next month. Having landed the two and a half mile prize 12 months ago with Nocte Volatus the Woolhope handler saw the prize head his way again thanks to the seven year old, who did just enough to prevail by a nose from Dom Of Mary. Following the race, which was a third win from as many starts at the track for Dibble Decker, connections were presented with the trophy by Odette Claydon, daughter of Oxo’s trainer Willie Stephenson. Lacey said: “He has to be very patiently ridden going right-handed. We run around Chepstow earlier in the season thinking we didn’t want to be a one trick pony but going right handed on a flat track is what seems to suit him. “I was standing on the line and I thought live he had got it but seeing the replay I questioned myself and everyone around me questioned me and it gave me doubts. “This is a race we targeted from the last day and it is nice when a plan comes off. The cheekpieces make a big difference as he is now going through his races better. “We are probably going to have to go up in trip with him. He might get into the race that Thomas Patrick won on Grand National day a few years back.”

