Huntingdon Sunday review and free video replays

Road to Cheltenham

James Owen has his sights set on an early outing at Cheltenham with Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road who stamped his authority over his rivals in impressive fashion when making a winning debut over hurdles at Huntingdon on Sunday.

The Newmarket handler left the Cambridgeshire track full of enthusiasm after the gelded son of Muhaarar made an instant impact on his switch from the Flat in the Follow Us On Twitter @betrhino Juvenile Hurdle to initiate a 2.2/1 double for jockey Harry Cobden on his 25th birthday.

After winning the Golden Gates Stakes at the Royal meeting in June, the Gredley Family-owned three-year-old was last sighted finishing third in the Group Three Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor back in August.

Although keen during the early exchanges of the two mile contest the 4/9 favourite settled much better once sent into the lead by Harry Cobden past early pace setter, and eventual third, Through The Ages midway through the race.

As the field entered the home straight for the final time it looked as though Burdett Road was going to have a fight on his hands with the strong travelling Palio tracking his every move. However, Cobden steadily went through the gears on his mount before the pair secured victory by 12 lengths.

Owen said: “It can only go wrong when they are odds-on like that, but he had done lots of schooling at home. He was a keen horse on the Flat and that is why we put the hood on him.

“The plan was to go to Warwick, but as the ground was going to be so soft there we decided to come here. He has learnt a lot, but he will be better in a truer run race.

“We all know that he has got an engine and we have got to just keep teaching him now.

“I would have loved to have seen him settle better, but he did switch off fine when he got to the front and he jumped fine on the whole, with the exception of a couple of little mistakes.

“As far as juveniles go first time out that was okay. He got the job done and he was not for stopping.

“So much thanks go to the Gredley family for sending him to me. That has relieved the pressure a bit. Let’s hope we can keep building on that.”

Following the race Burdett Road was left unchanged at 33/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle by Paddy Power while William Hill went 20/1 for the same race at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

However, before thoughts are turned to that contest Owen will consider an outing at the Home of Jump Racing for Burdett Road later this month in the Grade Two JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle on November 18th.

Owen said: “If it is not deep ground in a couple of weeks’ time we will go for the Triumph Hurdle trial at Cheltenham and learn a bit more about him.

“He needs education, and he is not a horse that wants to be running too fresh. He had plenty of Flat runs and he improved almost every time he ran.

“I don’t think the track at Cheltenham will pose any problems to him. I just hope he is a bit more amenable.”