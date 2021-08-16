A review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Huntingdon where Matt Griffiths was in the thoughts of Daryl Jacob and Brian Hughes.

Jockey Daryl Jacob landed victory aboard Impulsive One in the first race of the season at Huntingdon - then spoke movingly of how the entire weighing room has fellow jockey Matt Griffiths in their thoughts and prayers. Griffiths, who secured the first Grade One victory of his career on Dashel Drasher in the Ascot Chase in February, suffered a serious head injury following a single vehicle crash in Exford in Somerset on Sunday. The Injured Jockeys’ Fund confirmed today that the 31 year old currently remains in a stable but critical condition in Southmead Hospital in Bristol. However, a 27 year old man, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Jacob partnered the Nicky Henderson-trained 1/4 chance Impulsive One to a 10 length victory in the two mile Huntingdon Season Opener Juvenile Hurdle.

Daryl Jacob wins on Impulsive One

And afterwards the 38 year old rider described Griffiths as “great friend and a real character” who is a “real fighter and grafter”. He said: “It’s not about the racing today. Matt Griffiths is the one we should be concerned about - it is tough in the weighing room today. “Matt is a great friend and a real character. It just brings it home and brings you back to reality. I just wish him and his family all the best. It has shocked the weighing room and we are all thinking of him. “He is a real fighter and grafter and a real hard worker. All of us in the weighing room are thinking about Matt and his family. Our condolences also go out to the family of the person who passed away.” The odds-on winner was following up his debut success over hurdles at Plumpton and Jacob believes the experience will not be lost on the Union Rags gelding. He added: “He is probably better off being dropped in. He got a lead at Plumpton and there was not much pace in the race today but it was another experience he got into him. He needs this sort of experience at the moment and it was a nice education to get into him. He made a mistake at the second last but I think the race was won by then to be fair.” Former champion jockey Brian Hughes was another to have Griffiths in his thoughts after victory aboard Larch Hill, who made it two from two since joining trainer Adam Pogson in the Welcome Back To Huntingdon Racecourse Handicap Chase. Hughes said: “It is shocking to hear and I’m very sorry for Matt and his family and the family of the poor man who lost his life. Matt is a great lad and a great jockey and is just a really nice fellow. He is still fighting and fingers crossed he pulls through.”

Larch Hill and Brian Hughes on their way to victory