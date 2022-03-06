Chambard made a late bid to be included in Venetia Williams' team at the Cheltenham Festival after securing his third victory of the campaign in the £25 Matched First Bet At tote.co.uk Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Huntingdon.

A number of the Hereford based handler’s string may be under a bit of cloud, but there was no questioning the well-being of the in form 10-year-old, who followed up his last time out success at Fontwell in the extended two miles seven contest. Despite having previously never won over the trip the 13/8 chance found plenty of stamina in reserve over the final two fences before holding even-money favourite Storm Arising three lengths at bay. Following the race Chambard was cut to 25/1 by Paddy Power for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase at the Festival where he also holds entries in the Ultima Handicap Chase and the Plate Handicap Chase. Williams said: “It was a three horse race and you are always thinking how do we get this horse beat and fortunately all options of getting beat didn’t materialise. "I’m delighted. We needed the five pounds penalty to give us half a chance of getting in one of the handicaps at the Festival which maybe we will. "Unfortunately his joint-owner David Shaw couldn't be here today but we talked about whether our best shot was to run him quickly before the weights came out or try and win and get a penalty afterwards. "I was never worried about the trip. He failed to quite get up over a bit shorter so it never looked like the trip was going to be an issue. He has taken a while to get his act together at the age of 10. This season he has held his form really well but he has taken a long time to find it. "I’m delighted and pleased for David Shaw who has had to be patient but he has finally got there this season with him. Having a winner is a good tonic and we are trying to be very vigilant of the healthy horses and the less healthy ones.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Nocte Volatus demonstrated what he is capable of when putting in a near foot perfect round of jumping to secure an impressive front running success in the Your New tote John Bigg “OXO” Handicap Chase. Having fallen twice along with running out once this season, in addition to securing wins at Catterick and Doncaster, the Tom Lacey-trained seven-year-old resumed his progression when proving a cut above his rivals in the two and a half mile feature. Last time out Leicester scorer Muckamore ranged up as a big danger approaching the final fence, but the 100/30 chance found plenty out in front before crossing the line with six and a half lengths in hand. In addition to collecting the £13,615 first prize connections were also presented with the original trophy owner John Bigg received following Oxo’s triumph in the 1959 Grand National at Aintree.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Lacey said: “The form figures he has are a bit delusional. He fell at the last with the race at his mercy at Market Rasen then he ran out at Hereford through no fault of his own. "We dropped him back over hurdles at Catterick when we tried to nick one but the speed caught him out. His jumping is not an issue. He was the last off the bridle and he stays that two and a half miles really well. “He is a progressive young horse and he could have won five or six by now this season. Fair play to the people who own the horse as they could have easily moved him on as he was not performing at all at the back end of last season. “It is nice to win these sort of prestigious trophies with a history behind them.”

Nocte Volatus pictured with winning connections

The trainer and jockey went on to complete doubles with King Ferdinand (9/2), who took division two of the tote Pool School Now On YouTube Handicap Hurdle There was a welcome winner for connections of the Henry Daly-trained Petty Cash (16/5), who added to his last time out success at Ffos Las when collecting the New tote Guarantee, SP Or Better Handicap Hurdle by four and a half lengths.