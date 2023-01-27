A review of the action from Huntingdon on Friday as Jeremys Flame won for Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue.

Jeremys Flame ran out an easy winner of the Pertemps Lady Protectress Mares' Chase at Huntingdon on Friday. Gavin Cromwell's Irish raider travelled comfortably throughout as the game Zambella came under pressure and a good jump at the last sealed matters. She won by six and a half lengths from Zambella who was off the bridle a fair way out but stuck to her task gamely under Daryl Jacob.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Any signs of jet lag were shrugged off by trainer Alan King who celebrated a winner on his return from a winter break to the Maldives following the victory of Grandeur D’Ame in the opening race on the card. Despite only arriving back in Britain on Thursday the Grade One-winning trainer was on hand to watch the seven year old gelding his account over fences at the third time of asking in the Pertemps Network Chris Ashcroft Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase. Jumping well up with the pace for much of the extended two mile prize the 7/4 Favourite rallied to good effect when challenged by eventual runner-up Maninsane before prevailing by a length. King said: “He was good at Chepstow and I think the heavy ground just did him at Lingfield. He never got into a rhythm there and you can draw a line under that. “Watching that today he will be better going left-handed but it was good to see him get his head in front. “I thought at the last he was probably held but he is a horse that gets that trip really well and one that probably wants a wee bit further.” Permit holder Michael Hawker insisted that the drinks were on him after celebrating the first homebred winner of his career, which he described as ‘quite a moment’, following the victory of Spotty Dog in the Pertemps Network Novices’ Handicap Chase. The Chippenham-based handler, who is a beef and arable farmer by trade, made his first visit to the Cambridgeshire track a successful one after watching his long journey with the eight year old come full circle in the extended two miles and seven furlongs contest. Entering the race on the back of 14 straight defeats the 12/1 chance set the record straight when defeating Furkash by two and three quarter lengths to give Hawker his first winner in 648 days.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He said: “That is my first homebred winner. He has had 14 goes before but I thought he would win today as he has come right all of a sudden. “It has been a long-winded job and it would be easier to be one but this is so satisfying. I foaled him and I remember pulling him out of the mare. “We go back a long way. I had the mare (Where’s My Slave) in a few point-to-points, and before that she was trained by Jessica Harrington. “It is my first visit to Huntingdon so I might have to come back now. This is quite a moment and I might have one or two later on. We will be going to the Neeld Arms in Grittleton and the drinks will be on me.”

Spotty Dog after winning at Huntingdon