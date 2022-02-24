Former trainer James Eustace insisted it was great to see At A Pinch provide his son Harry Eustace with his first ever Jump winner at Huntingdon after leading the family celebrations in his absence at the Cambridgeshire track today.

Newmarket handler Eustace, who was attending a National Trainers Federation meeting, celebrated the breakthrough success after the four year old mare claimed the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle.

Purchased for 24,000 guineas out of the yard of John and Thady Gosden from the Tattersalls December mares sale the daughter of Lope De Vega put in a professional performance on her hurdles debut in the 2m contest.

One of three still in contention at the last the 3/1 chance, who is part-owned by Eustace senior’s sister Katrina and his brother-in-law Andrew McGladdery, quickened up well to defeat fellow hurdles debutant Uranus Des Bordes by two and a half lengths under Jack Quinlan.

James Eustace said: “Harry has gone to a National Trainers Federation meeting today but I know where I would have rather been.

“It’s absolutely brilliant as this is Harry’s first Jump winner and it is great that it is at Huntingdon. She can be keen,so that’s why we dropped her in.

“I’ve spoken to Harry and he is chuffed to bits

“We call her the family horse as we lease half her to Andrew McGladdery, who is a vet at Rossdales, and is married to my sister Katrina.

“Although Andrew is a Flat guru he is starting to breed National Hunt horses and he has a mare that won three times for me over hurdles called Apache Song .

“We’ve got a WhatsApp group with the boys in as well so everyone is really involved and Gay (wife) and I are off to Australia to see David (son) on Tuesday.”