Huntingdon review and free video replays as Ace Of Spades wins for Dan Skelton

Graham Clark rounds up Thursday's action at Huntingdon as Ace Of Spades put forward his Cheltenham claims.

Ace Of Spades did his chances of making an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival no harm after completing a treble at Huntingdon for trainer Dan Skelton with victory in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. Ahead of what promises to be a big weekend for Skelton, and his team at Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham, the Shelfield Green handler warmed up in perfect fashion after rattling up a hat-trick, alongside his brother, and jockey Harry Skelton at the Cambridgeshire track. And playing the starring role was the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate-owned seven-year-old, who went one better than last time out at Cheltenham when successfully carrying top weight to glory in the £25,000 feature contest. Victory looked to be going the way of Onewaywest, but it was not to be for the long time leader with the Grade One winning rider producing his mount with a precise timing to score by half a length. And following the race Ace Of Spades earned a 16/1 quote for the Pertemps Final with Paddy Power. Messenger said of the 5/2 winner: “He did that well. He is now learning to race as a stayer as he is relaxing. Harry felt that there is a bit of improvement as this race came quite close to his last run. “The race today suited him as he had something to aim at. There is only one winning line though and we were in front when it mattered. “We have just been ticking him over really as we wanted to get him qualified. We can have a bit more time spent on him between now, and Cheltenham, if we decide to go there. “He has had a couple of runs around Cheltenham so why not have a go. He is not behind the bridle, but he is relaxed, and he is conservative with his jumping, which is everything you want in a three mile hurdler. He is going the right way.”

Owner Robert Kirkland will be hoping that the facile victory secured by Double Measure in the Pertemps Network Maiden Hurdle is a sign of things to come for his pride and joy Grey Dawning in the Betfair Cotswold Chase on Saturday. Sent off the 2/5 favourite to make it third time lucky over hurdles, the odds-on market leader, who holds an entry in the Grade One Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, strolled home by 11 lengths to get the ball rolling for the Skelton brothers. Messenger said: “He had every right to win it as he did, but you should never expect it and put that pressure on them, but it is nice to see that he has backed up what he has been doing. “He has had three runs now and he could qualify for a bit better handicap, whether he is quite ready for that I don’t know. "The Supreme might not be completely out of the question, but he is rated one hundred and twenty five. He could be more of an Aintree horse as he got more speed.” The last minute decision to declare Albie Littlewood in the Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) was vindicated with a victory that moved the seven-year-old a step closer to a potential 100,000 euro pay day at the Punchestown Festival. After getting off the mark at the fourth attempt over hurdles at the Cambridgeshire track last time out the Ocovango gelding, who is a half brother to Grade One winner Roksana, added to that win to supply the Skelton brothers with their second success on the card. And following the 9/4 favourite’s half-a-length success win in the extended two and a half mile test it now means the seven-year-old is now eligible to contest the Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series Final at Punchestown on April 28th. Messenger said: “He is obviously going the right way and long may this upward curve continue. He is a chaser really as well, but he could be one for a nice handicap hurdle down the line. “We wanted to come here as we wanted to get another run into him, but we didn’t think we would get in. "A couple of minutes before declaration time Ian Popham, Harry’s agent, rang us to say you are going to get in, as Dan was on the flight home from holiday. “It was a last minute declaration thanks to Ian as we thought we were going to get balloted out so we chucked him in at the last minute.”

