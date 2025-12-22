Huntingdon Monday reports, reaction and free video replays

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Monday's meeting at Huntingdon.

Benvoy lifts Davis' spirits Jo Davis might have been feeling under the weather heading to Huntingdon on Monday, but she enjoyed the perfect remedy after Benvoy became her first winner of the campaign in the Download The PricedUp App Handicap Hurdle. The Lambourn handler feared that it would be another long journey back home to her yard in Highworth, however the gelded son of Fastnet Rock ensured it was not to be a fruitless trip to the Cambridgeshire track. Sent straight into the lead by Gavin Sheehan, the 14/1 chance appeared to enjoy himself out in front in the extended one mile seven furlong contest with the blinkers back on for the first time since joining Davis. Last year’s Betfred Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly ranged up as a threat late on, however a blunder at the penultimate flight cost his chances of following up his last time course and distance success, leaving favourite Across Earth as the main danger. But Benvoy was not for catching with Sheehan driving his mount out to score by a length from the 7/4 market leader.

Davis said: “My voice has nearly gone as I’ve not been feeling great and I said to Gav that I didn’t think anything would make me smile today, but I’m pleased with that. He has been taking the absolute proverbial out of us. “When we first got him he was nearly a proper runaway. I’d come off the end of the gallop before nearly in fear of my life! After his summer break some days he would pick the bridle up and some days he wouldn’t. I got vets to check him, got his wind done, and checked this and that. “I thought there was something wrong with this horse then we found out at Henry (de Bromhead’s) he was ridden in blinkers all the time. We had a virus in October and his bloods were wrong after Chepstow and his palate was really loose so we got that done. I’d say we have only just come out of that. “I was like we might as well go today, but that it will be a long way home if you don’t step up today as I know what he can do at home as the horse is an absolute beast I was pleased with that, but he was still dossing mind you, but he did enough, however I would say that would be soft enough for him. I’m pleased and we needed that. “With this under his belt mentally, as I do think Chepstow left a mark on him while his wind was also worrying him, hopefully he can move forward.”

The Watamu team are all smiles

Lavelle thinking big with Watamu Emma Lavelle is rarely seen without a smile on her face, but that was broadened even wider after Watamu set up potential outing at graded level after opening her account over hurdles. The daughter of Crystal Ocean, who finished fourth in a Listed contest at Newbury last time out, made the most of a drop in class when springing a surprise to floor odds-on favourite Khrisma in the pricedup.bet Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. It looked as though the two mile contest was going to head the way of the 4/7 market leader who came there travelling strongly in the hands of Nico de Boinville, however a slightly untidy jump at the last did not help her cause. And after an entertaining tussle up the short run-in it was the Paul Jacobs-owned 9/2 chance that was to get the verdict by a short head to give Harry Cobden a winner on his sole ride at the track.

Lavelle said: “That was super and she is still learning now. She has run in a couple of nice races, but she was just a bit keen and gassy at Newbury the last time. She has settled better today and it was great to see her stick her neck out. “She is a nice mare and she has a bit of quality about her and it wouldn’t surprise me if she was better again on better ground. She is not the finished article.” All roads could now lead to the Grade Two British EBF ‘National Hunt’ Mares’ Novices’ Limited Handicap Hurdle at Newbury in March according to the winning owner. Jacobs said: “At the back of mind, as the mare (Woolstone One) won a Listed race over two miles five furlongs at Warwick, is whether we could qualify for the mares’ novices’ final at Newbury in March if she stays, and Harry (Cobden) thinks she might do. We have got to qualify, and if we did, then that could be an option.” Relic on target for Allwood Few people measure up to jockey Jack Andrews, but trainer Sam Allwood is one of them and the pair teamed up to good effect with Rehill Relic in the PricedUp Daily Racing Boosts Handicap Chase. Having celebrated his first winner of the campaign with Irandando Has at Southwell earlier this month the Whitchurch handler doubled that tally following the length and three quarters success secured by the gelded son of Mahler. Allwood said of the 5/2 winner: “Toby Wynne won him before, but we thought Jack’s three pound claim would be a big help today.

