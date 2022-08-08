Don't miss our runner-by-runner guide and verdict ahead of Saturday's feature race at Newbury - the Group Two BetVictor Hungerford Stakes.

BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2) When: 3.35 Saturday, August 13 Where: Newbury Racecourse Winner's prize: £56,710 Where to watch: ITV Racing and Racing TV Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

CHINDIT Has to give 3lb and upwards to everything else in the field on account of winning the G2 Summer Mile at Ascot, since when he's been readily put in his place by Baaeed and co. back at the highest level at Goodwood. Has won here in the past and fast ground holds no fears but the drop to seven furlongs is another potential negative.

HAPPY POWER Having another busy season and did add a Listed win to the tally (now won eight races all told) when successful in a three-runner event at Leicester back in April. Very close to his best when only fourth in the Lennox at Goodwood last month so clearly vulnerable again here.

JUMBY Right in the mix for each-way purposes based on official ratings but could be finding himself caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of handicap and Group company at the moment. Well-held third behind Double Or Bubble at Newmarket at the start of the season and his overall profile leaves something to be desired.

MISTY GREY Has been an excellent servant since switching to this yard but never won outside of the handicap company (barring his novice as a two-year-old) so somehow needs to find another notch of improvement. Also looks a more effective horse on all-weather surfaces with turf record to date reading 1-14.

POGO Having his best season yet by the looks of it and went out on his shield, having been prominent throughout, when just unable to complete the treble of seven-furlong Group-race wins in last month's Lennox Stakes at Goodwood. He sets the standard on official ratings (115) and can be expected to give it another really good shot if getting away sharply.

RUN TO FREEDOM Definite improver. Was only fourth of eight behind Double Or Bubble at Newmarket in April but won two of his three starts since, the one no-show coming in a hot renewal of the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot. Looked better than the bare result when defying a penalty in three-runner conditions race at Salisbury last month and while the ground looks like being lively enough for him here, the return to seven furlongs from six is considered a positive move.

DOUBLE OR BUBBLE Has done really well over six and seven furlongs since having her sights raised to Group Two and Group Three level last season and not entirely disgraced in a couple of Group Ones the last twice, finishing fifth from a disadvantageous draw in the July Cup when last seen. Step back up in trip should suit and she thrives on quick ground so a warm week more than welcome. Lots to like about her getting 3lb off the boys.

HAPPY ROMANCE Has enjoyed two of her finest moments at this course, winning the Weatherbys Super Sprint as a juvenile and last year's Group Three Hackwood Stakes as well. After shaping quite nicely in the Platinum Jubilee and the July Cup she was quietly fancied for a Hackwood repeat but was denied a run by eventual runner-up Go Bears Go, who has since won a Group race in Ireland. The Newbury winner, Minzaal, and fourth, Rohaan, also gave that form a very solid look when second and fourth respectively in Sunday's Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and Happy Romance looks ready for a step back up to seven furlongs now. She's never won over this far but was a close third in a strong race in Saudi Arabia in February this year and she looks a major each-way player here at least.

PRIMO BACIO Generally frustrating since impressive York win in May 2021 and the return to this trip didn't have the desired effect when fifth against her own sex at Goodwood last time. Should get a strong pace to aim at here but would take a leap of faith to expect her to come out on top.

DUBAI POET Three-year-old with plenty of upside and a drop back to this seven-furlong trip, having contested a Classic trial at Chester in May, seemed to suit when third to Noble Truth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. Mixed messages about that form since but the fifth home did win a G3 at Goodwood and Dubai Poet didn't look brilliantly drawn on the day (came from stall 2, the other five to finish in the first six emerged from 14, 12, 13, 11 and 15). Needs a touch more improvement tackling the older horses this weekend.

TIBER FLOW Given plenty of time off since failing to really fire in the first-time cheekpieces when eighth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Had looked on a steep upward curve prior to that when beating Ehraz here in May so dangerous to assume he's reached the peak of his powers at this point. Questions to answer, though, and on balance he's probably one to take on.

WINGS OF WAR Seems to be held in very high regard by his trainer but hasn't come up to scratch as a three-year-old this term having signed off his juvenile campaign by winning G3 Mill Reef Stakes here in September. Blinkered the last twice, after cheekpieces were tried earlier in the season, and it may take more time for connections to eke out the very best of him with step up to seven furlongs not guaranteed to suit on Saturday.