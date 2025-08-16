Hungerford Stakes report and replay: More Thunder impresses

More Thunder continued his climb through the ranks by running out a ready winner of the Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

A last-gasp winner of the Bunbury Cup on his last start, William Haggas’ charge was stepping into Group Two company on Saturday and took the rise in class in his stride. As ever he raced off the pace and gradually warmed to his task, beginning his winning run two furlongs out. He was in front inside the distance and drew two-and-a-quarter lengths clear of Lennox winner Witness Stand (13/2) and Marvelman (12/1). Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: “He’s a horse who has been a lot of fun this season and one we’ve held in high regard. I thought today was the best he’s paraded, the best he’s gone down and the hope was stepping into Group Two there’d be those horses who can really tow you along at a nice tempo unlike the Bunbury Cup.

“It gave him the perfect opportunity to really fill his lungs and get involved without the tempo rising because they were already going a nice gallop. He felt great and won decisively.” When asked if he feels like a Group One horse he added: “When you win a Group Two like that you have to think so. He feels like one, we had Sacred and Tiber Flow win this race and they were just on the cusp but this guy is winning it while he’s still on that upward trajectory which is a little bit different.” Regarding future plans he added: “York will come very quick, there’s also a nice option in France over seven, another Group One, and he might get that bit of cut in the ground which definitely isn’t against him.” He was halved in price to 8/1 for the Betfair Sprint Cup by Paddy Power and Sky Bet and Marquand said of that race: “I genuinely still think a soft ground six on a stiff track, he definitely still has the speed for it. Ultimately is he better at seven? Probably. But he has so few options at the top level, we have one more with the City Of York now which is great, but he’s an exciting horse with a lot of possible targets.”

More Thunder returns in triumph under Tom Marquand