Humidity to run in Coral Vintage Stakes at Goodwood

Chesham Stakes winner Humdity is heading to the Coral Vintage Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
A winner on debut for Cheveley Park, Andrew Balding's charge was bought by Wathan Racing before beating Thesecretadversary by a length in Berkshire.
The trainer said: “We have been very happy with Humidity since his win in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and the plan is to go to the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.
“We made that decision pretty much straight away after he won at Ascot to aim him towards Goodwood and not go for the Superlative at Newmarket. It was a very important win for us as to have the support of Wathnan Racing as owners in the yard is great so to win at Royal Ascot for them was fantastic. We are now all looking forward to seeing what he can do at Goodwood.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.