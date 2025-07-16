Humidity to run in Coral Vintage Stakes at Goodwood

A winner on debut for Cheveley Park, Andrew Balding's charge was bought by Wathan Racing before beating Thesecretadversary by a length in Berkshire.

The trainer said: “We have been very happy with Humidity since his win in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and the plan is to go to the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

“We made that decision pretty much straight away after he won at Ascot to aim him towards Goodwood and not go for the Superlative at Newmarket. It was a very important win for us as to have the support of Wathnan Racing as owners in the yard is great so to win at Royal Ascot for them was fantastic. We are now all looking forward to seeing what he can do at Goodwood.”