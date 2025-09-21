Humidity a Royal Lodge runner for Wathnan Racing and Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding believes Humidity is ready for his first crack at a mile in the Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.
The Wathnan Racing-owned colt is on course for a tilt at the Group Two test as opposed to tackling the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh on the same day.
After running out an impressive winner of the Chesham Stakes on his second start at Royal Ascot, the son of Ulysses lost his unbeaten record when trailing home seventh in the Group Two Coral Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.
However, he bounced back to form last time out when he was promoted to second after a stewards’ inquiry following a blanket finish to the Group Three BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown (replay below).
Balding said: “The plan is to send Humidity to the Royal Lodge. It was a messy finish the last day at Sandown, and I don’t think he was ideally suited by that.
“The one thing we learnt from it though is that he is really ready for the step up to a mile which he will get here.
“It was very pleasing to see him put in a performance like he did at Sandown as Goodwood, for whatever reason, didn’t go to plan.
"We have been very happy with the horse since and I hope he will be competitive in the Royal Lodge.”
And should all go well on the Rowley Mile then a breakthrough outing at Group One level could await Humidity with Balding hinting that an outing in the next month’s Futurity Trophy at Doncaster could also be on the cards.
He said: "Providing all goes well at Newmarket I would look at the Futurity Trophy up at Doncaster along with some other races that he is already in.”
An appearance on the Rowley Mile also beckons for stablemate Blue Bolt, who will bid to regain the winning thread with a first Group One appearance in the BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes on October 4.
The Juddmonte-owned daughter of Blue Point just came up short in her quest for a four-timer last time out when having to settle for second best behind the unbeaten Lady Of Spain in the BetMGM Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park.
He said: “All being well Blue Bolt will go for the Sun Chariot. She is relatively lightly raced still and with every run she seems to have improved.
“She is an exciting filly going forward and we hope she can make an impact in a race like the Sun Chariot.”
While Blue Bolt and Humidity are on course to take in a trip to Newmarket, Balding has stressed that recent Betfred May Hill Stakes runner-up Pacific Mission is not a certain starter in the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile at the track on October 10.
He added: “The Fillies’ Mile is an option and there is a seven furlong option around the same time as well. We will decide nearer the time which route we go. I thought she ran very well in the May Hill. She will keep on improving, I hope, and we were very pleased with the run."
