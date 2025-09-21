Humidity a Royal Lodge runner for Wathnan Racing and Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding believes Humidity is ready for his first crack at a mile in the Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Wathnan Racing-owned colt is on course for a tilt at the Group Two test as opposed to tackling the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh on the same day. After running out an impressive winner of the Chesham Stakes on his second start at Royal Ascot, the son of Ulysses lost his unbeaten record when trailing home seventh in the Group Two Coral Vintage Stakes at Goodwood. However, he bounced back to form last time out when he was promoted to second after a stewards’ inquiry following a blanket finish to the Group Three BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown (replay below).

Balding said: “The plan is to send Humidity to the Royal Lodge. It was a messy finish the last day at Sandown, and I don’t think he was ideally suited by that. “The one thing we learnt from it though is that he is really ready for the step up to a mile which he will get here. “It was very pleasing to see him put in a performance like he did at Sandown as Goodwood, for whatever reason, didn’t go to plan. "We have been very happy with the horse since and I hope he will be competitive in the Royal Lodge.” And should all go well on the Rowley Mile then a breakthrough outing at Group One level could await Humidity with Balding hinting that an outing in the next month’s Futurity Trophy at Doncaster could also be on the cards. He said: "Providing all goes well at Newmarket I would look at the Futurity Trophy up at Doncaster along with some other races that he is already in.”