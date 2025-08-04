Hugo Palmer: Long road to being champion trainer

The Manor House Stables team have been in brilliant form of late, winning Group races with Fitzella and Cheshire Dancer at Ascot and Seagulls Eleven at Goodwood

Then on Sunday Roman Dragon took the mantle of being the winning most horse at Chester by landing the Queensferry Stakes. When asked about Owen’s comments, Palmer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It’s a nice thing to say but what’s the expression, ‘you’ve never seen a paper refuse ink!’. We’ve got 110 stables here which is a long way adrift of where you’d need to be to start dreaming of being champion trainer.

“It would be lovely one day but principally the reason I’d like to be champion trainer is to do so you have to win a very large amount of very, very top races, and that’s what I’d really like to do more than anything.

“If that meant that one day we were on top of the pile then of course that would be very exciting but the mechanism for getting there, winning multiple Group Ones, is what I’d be keener on doing.

“If winning multiple Group Ones found ourselves in the top ten in the trainers’ table, which I’ve only managed to do once, then that would be equally as satisfying. You wouldn’t find me moaning about not being champion if I was winning multiple Group Ones.”