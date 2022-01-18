Sporting Life
Trainer Hugo Palmer

Hugo Palmer in discussions to take over at Manor House Stables

By Sporting Life
19:42 · TUE January 18, 2022

Classic-winning trainer Hugo Palmer says discussions about the possibility of him taking over at Manor House Stables are ongoing but “no decisions have yet been made”.

Palmer is currently based at Kremlin Cottage Stables in Newmarket, from where he sent out Galileo Gold to win the 2016 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes.

Manor House Stables is owned by ex-footballer Michael Owen, with Tom Dascombe training out of the Cheshire yard until a surprise parting of ways was announced in December, ending a 12-year association.

Responding to a report that he would be taking over at Manor House, Palmer tweeted: “This is not the case. Discussions continue and are at an advanced stage but no decisions have yet been made.”

Palmer saddled 54 winners in Britain last term and struck Group One gold in Ireland with Ebro River, who landed the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

