Hugo Palmer has sights on Kentucky Downs prize with Cheshire Dancer

Cheshire-based trainer Hugo Palmer will be travelling to Kentucky this week to saddle Group-winning filly Cheshire Dancer in the Grade 3 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf Stakes worth $2,000,000.
Palmer will be heading back to the USA having most recently raced Seagulls Eleven and The Waco Kid at last year’s Breeders’ Cup.
In recent seasons he has been a regular face at the Breeders’ Cup and has also raced at Keeneland and Saratoga, but this will be his first runner at Kentucky Downs.
Based at Manor House Stables, which is owned by ex-footballer Michael Owen, Palmer has a record of 30 Group wins including five Group 1s. Cheshire Dancer won the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot in July and the plan to travel to the States came about at the beginning of August.
The filly travelled to Kentucky on Thursday August 21 and the trainer will head over later this week after a detour via Doncaster to buy yearlings at the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale.
Palmer told Great British Racing International (GBRI): "The decision to go to Kentucky actually came early this month. After her good third place at Royal Ascot the plan was to get Black Type, and she did that by finishing second in a Listed race at Pontefract. We then won the Group 3 race at Ascot, so we explored the options and we had a look at Saratoga for the Ballston Spa Stakes but it came too soon.
“Adrian Beaumont at the International Racing Bureau told us to look at the $2,000,000 filly race at Kentucky Downs and with that kind of option, it did not take much persuading.”
He added: "She’s been doing great at home. We would not travel if we were not happy with her and all seems to be going well. You never know how horses might travel but she travelled great. She has settled in well at Churchill Downs and will ship to Kentucky Downs before the race."
Sarah Peacock, Palmer’s travelling head person with Cheshire Dancer in Kentucky, said: "She has settled into Churchill Downs really well. She is very professional and has adapted to barn and track life seamlessly. She is happy here which thankfully with her character that makes my life a lot easier.
“This year she has been thriving off her racing and getting bigger and stronger with every run. It is a pleasure to deal with her and be a part of her journey. I’m lucky enough to travel to fantastic places with her, it’s a massive team effort from all the staff at Manor House Stables who work very hard at home.”
