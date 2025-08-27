Hugo Palmer has sights on Kentucky Downs prize with Cheshire Dancer

Palmer will be heading back to the USA having most recently raced Seagulls Eleven and The Waco Kid at last year’s Breeders’ Cup.

In recent seasons he has been a regular face at the Breeders’ Cup and has also raced at Keeneland and Saratoga, but this will be his first runner at Kentucky Downs.

Based at Manor House Stables, which is owned by ex-footballer Michael Owen, Palmer has a record of 30 Group wins including five Group 1s. Cheshire Dancer won the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot in July and the plan to travel to the States came about at the beginning of August.

The filly travelled to Kentucky on Thursday August 21 and the trainer will head over later this week after a detour via Doncaster to buy yearlings at the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale.

Palmer told Great British Racing International (GBRI): "The decision to go to Kentucky actually came early this month. After her good third place at Royal Ascot the plan was to get Black Type, and she did that by finishing second in a Listed race at Pontefract. We then won the Group 3 race at Ascot, so we explored the options and we had a look at Saratoga for the Ballston Spa Stakes but it came too soon.

“Adrian Beaumont at the International Racing Bureau told us to look at the $2,000,000 filly race at Kentucky Downs and with that kind of option, it did not take much persuading.”