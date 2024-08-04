Hugo Palmer has lofty entries for Wolf Of Badenoch

Hugo Palmer is excited by what he might have with Wolf Of Badenoch after his encouraging run in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

The two-year-old son of Pinatubo made a winning start to his career at Doncaster, coming home a length and a half clear of a subsequent winner in Lazy Griff to break his maiden at the first time of asking. From there he jumped straight up to Group Two company on the Sussex Downs, where he was held up as he raced keenly and started to make headway when shaken up two furlongs out by Jamie Spencer and ran on promisingly to claim second at 14/1, one and three-quarter lengths behind 2/1 favourite Aomori City. Palmer has plenty of options for the Fitri Hay-owned colt, with the Champagne Stakes back at Doncaster or a step up to the highest level in the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh high on the list of possibilities. He also holds an entry in the Listed Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar in October.