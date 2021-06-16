Sporting Life
Owner Nick Bradey (third from the right)

Market Movers: Huge Royal Ascot gamble

By Sporting Life
12:48 · WED June 16, 2021

A big gamble is taking place on Kaboo in the Windsor Castle Stakes (5.35pm) at Royal Ascot and the unraced two-year-old is into 15/2 joint second favourite from 100/1 with Paddy Power. Sky Bet are 6/1 from 50s.

It’s no easy task to scoop a two-year-old race with a horse never seen in public, but his Yorkshire trainer Karl Burke knows exactly what is required to land a juvenile contest at this meeting having won last year’s Albany Stakes with Dandalla.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "He's our biggest loser in the book today. He was 28/1 from 50s last night after early interest and the momentum has continued. Nick Bradley's appearance on the Nick Luck Podcast, when he labelled him a 'monster' got punters going again and he's still being backed."

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Kaboo has yet to exhibit his talents in public, but given the huge support we’ve seen for him from 100/1 into 15/2 at a prestigious meeting like Royal Ascot it has to be assumed that he has an abundance of ability and has been catching pigeons on the Middleham gallops.”

Sky Bet

14.30 – Desert Dreamer 9/1 from 11/1

15.40 – Double Or Bubble 6/1 from 17/2

17.00 – Haqeeqy 7/1 from 8/1

17.35 – Kaboo 6/1 from 28/1

18.10 – Dreamloper 9/2 from 11/2

Paddy Power

14.30 Twilight Gleaming 9/4 fav from 5/2 fav

15.40 Queen Power 5 from 11/2

17.00 Haqeeqy 13/2 from 7

17.35 Kaboo 15/2 from 100/1

18.10 Dreamloper 9/2 fav from 11/2 fav

