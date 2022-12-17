We look ahead to Saturday's Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot with a full guide to the six-day entries.

BOTOX HAS Confirmed his National Spirit win last season was no fluke by running well in competitive handicap at Cheltenham on his return before landing a valuable pot at Haydock. Stayed on strongly there and on the upgrade, but was racing from mark of 144 and had good seven-pound claimer on too so more needed now. CHAMP Won this last season and saw off Paisley Park after a thrilling duel for the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on his return. There was precious little between the two there – and there shouldn’t be on Saturday on all known evidence – and the pair set the standard for the potential improvers at which to aim.

GOSHEN Best right-handed and back to winning ways in the Coral Ascot Hurdle here last time although quite what he achieved with Brewin’upastorm below his best is open to question. Promises to stay this trip but will have to get every yard given how this will be run. NOT SO SLEEPY Dead-heated with Epatante in the Fighting Fifth last season and not far off that level when third behind Constitution Hill in the same race last time out. This is his first step beyond two miles over hurdles – he does get two miles two furlongs on the Flat – and whether he wants this searching a test is a doubt. But if he does stay he’s a player. PAISLEY PARK Stalwart of the division, winning this race in 2018, and the fire still burns bright judged on the Newbury run behind Champ. Has to be there or thereabouts if it in the same form on Saturday but has won just one of his last nine starts so the percentage call is to look elsewhere.

MIRANDA Impressive upped to this trip in first-time cheekpieces at Kempton in November, thumping Martello Sky by 11 lengths. However, she showed too much speed for her two rivals there – in a race where stamina wasn’t fully tested. It will be on Saturday. QUEENS BROOK Ran a cracker when second in the mares’ hurdle at Cheltenham in March off the back of a troubled preparation and came on from her Limerick reappearance when scoring at Punchestown last time. High-class mare who also holds an entry in the Grade One three mile hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas. Very much respected if she travels over.

