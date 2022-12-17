Sporting Life
Horse by horse guide

Howden Long Walk Hurdle tips: Horse by horse guide to Ascot contest

By David Ord
16:07 · MON December 12, 2022

We look ahead to Saturday's Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot with a full guide to the six-day entries.

Howden Long Walk Hurdle (Class 1)

When: 2.20, Saturday December 17

Where: Ascot

First prize: £74,035

TV: ITV Racing & Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415)

BOTOX HAS

Confirmed his National Spirit win last season was no fluke by running well in competitive handicap at Cheltenham on his return before landing a valuable pot at Haydock. Stayed on strongly there and on the upgrade, but was racing from mark of 144 and had good seven-pound claimer on too so more needed now.

CHAMP

Won this last season and saw off Paisley Park after a thrilling duel for the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on his return. There was precious little between the two there – and there shouldn’t be on Saturday on all known evidence – and the pair set the standard for the potential improvers at which to aim.

GOSHEN

Best right-handed and back to winning ways in the Coral Ascot Hurdle here last time although quite what he achieved with Brewin’upastorm below his best is open to question. Promises to stay this trip but will have to get every yard given how this will be run.

NOT SO SLEEPY

Dead-heated with Epatante in the Fighting Fifth last season and not far off that level when third behind Constitution Hill in the same race last time out.

This is his first step beyond two miles over hurdles – he does get two miles two furlongs on the Flat – and whether he wants this searching a test is a doubt. But if he does stay he’s a player.

PAISLEY PARK

Stalwart of the division, winning this race in 2018, and the fire still burns bright judged on the Newbury run behind Champ.

Has to be there or thereabouts if it in the same form on Saturday but has won just one of his last nine starts so the percentage call is to look elsewhere.

Champ Paisley Park

MIRANDA

Impressive upped to this trip in first-time cheekpieces at Kempton in November, thumping Martello Sky by 11 lengths. However, she showed too much speed for her two rivals there – in a race where stamina wasn’t fully tested. It will be on Saturday.

QUEENS BROOK

Ran a cracker when second in the mares’ hurdle at Cheltenham in March off the back of a troubled preparation and came on from her Limerick reappearance when scoring at Punchestown last time.

High-class mare who also holds an entry in the Grade One three mile hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas. Very much respected if she travels over.

Paisley Park and Champ are set to meet for the fifth time
READ: Ben Linfoot weights up the Paisley Park v Champ battle

Conclusion

It’s a watching brief at the moment. There’s precious little between Champ and Paisley Park and shouldn’t be again on Saturday but they had hard races at Newbury and we might be in for a turn-up should the meeting go ahead.

Botox Has is gradually improving but needs another chunk here, Miranda was impressive at Kempton but QUEENS BROOK has stronger mares’ form and is nearly four times the price. She’d be a fascinating runner if Gordon Elliott elects to target the race, but that isn’t clear the moment.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

