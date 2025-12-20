Howden Long Walk Hurdle report: Impose Toi too good for rivals

Impose Toi (3/1) confirmed his Newbury superiority over Strong Leader to lift the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

The runner-up tried to run his rivals into the ground and by the second last had beaten off all of the pursuers bar the JP McManus owned-winner and Honesty Policy in the same green and gold silks. And Nico De Boinville was sat on plenty of horse aboard the eventual winner who gathered momentum and was in front soon after jumping the last. The brave long-time leader tried to rally but Impose Toi had too much for him, running on strongly to score by a length-and-a-quarter. The sponsors and Sky Bet both cut the winner and eventual third Honestly Policy to 8/1 from 12s for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning trainer Nicky Henderson said: “He had a dream run around. He jumped and travelled. He was always going best really. From my point of view it was quite pleasurable to watch. When you see him going that well turning into the straight you knew Nico had got them covered. Then you have got to execute, but he was pretty flawless you have got to say. If a horse finishes behind him at home you want to start worrying as it must be very moderate as he does nothing. “He doesn’t do a lot in front, but Nico knows that, and he had to time it right, but which he got to precision. That was tidy. The Long Walk has been the established championship for the three milers. He has put himself right in the picture there and I think we know what we have to do next. He has just grown up a lot and kept on improving. He is a lovely character as he does nothing at home. You would despair of him some mornings, but now we have learnt how good he is on the racecourse he can do what he likes in the mornings. You have just got to keep his mind on it. “This is what it is all about. You have got to get the big ones home and the little ones. It strengthens the squad, but I don’t know where the squad is going. It is nice as it is about these big races. It is Plumpton on a Monday and Ascot on a Saturday and wherever they are they have got to do it. It is great when they can come here and do that in the Grade Ones, but he has never stopped improving to be fair. “We were six pounds different to Newbury (with Strong Leader) so he had to improve. I feel sorry for Strong Leader, who is an admirable horse, but we have nailed him twice, and today six pounds worse off, and if anything I think we looked more convincing today.” De Boinville said: “It went very smoothly as they went a nice even gallop. It was a strongly run three mile Grade One. I’m absolutely over the moon with him. It was off level weights so he is entitled to be up there. I thought we would definitely find out today if he truly stays and he proved he does.”

Impose Toi is ready to pounce on Strong Leader

Olly Murphy said of Strong Leader: “I’m super proud of the horse. There is a tiny little part of me that is gutted, but he has run a cracker and I would say he has run a career best. He wouldn’t have finished an inch closer whatever we did. "He has got a great ride off Sean. He got into a fantastic rhythm and he got a breather into him down the back. We were beaten by a better one on the day and sometimes you have to be man enough to say that. You want to be winning thesis races, but I’m chuffed to bits. We will go and have a go in a Cleeve first then make our minds up after that. I would say we would more likely go Cleeve then back to Aintree as opposed to Cleeve, Cheltenham then Aintree.” Mark Walsh said of Honesty Policy: “I’m delighted with him as that is his first run against racefit horses. He has run well and I’m happy with him. He finished second over Punchestown over three miles and he will be staying to this trip.” Potters Charm was fourth and his trainer Willy Twiston-Davies said: “I thought he ran a really good race. He travelled, and jumped brilliantly. After watching today it looks like he is made for chasing as he jumps too well. It is too early to say, but roughly in my mind a National Spirit at Fontwell could be next for him. We will try and get a win under his name then maybe look towards Aintree or Punchestown. “I was chuffed with him. He has had a dual Grade One winner behind him, and some other good ones in behind. We are not disgraced at all and I’m very proud of him. He has done his best, but that is maybe the level we are at.”

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login