Potter's Charm wins at Cheltenham
Potter's Charm - stepping up to three miles at Ascot

Howden Long Walk Hurdle preview: Twiston-Davies team to be double-handed

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue December 16, 2025 · 44 min ago

Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies are set to be double-handed in Saturday's Howden Long Walk at Hurdle at Ascot.

Their best according to the market is Potter's Charm who was third in the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle at the track last time and is expected to relish going up in trip at the weekend.

“We’re really looking forward to running him. The step up to three miles we think will bring about plenty of improvement,” Willy Twiston-Davies told Sky Sports Racing.

“We rode him quite aggressively the last day and luckily will be able to take our time a bit more on Saturday. He hasn’t got a lot to find to be winning it so hopefully has a very good chance.

“He won a Grade One on Boxing Day last year over two miles. He settles very well and looks to us like he’ll get the trip and hopefully it will bring out some improvement as well. He did a lovely piece of work on Tuesday morning, was trachea washed on Friday and it was clean and we’re very much looking forward to running him and I think he has every chance.”

Stablemate Beauport switches between hurdles and fences and looked like winning this race last season for a long way before being passed late by Crambo and Hiddenvalley Lake.

“He went close in the race last year, he was only mowed down late on. He’s been very consistent and is a lovely horse to train. The owners are very keen to have another go at this race and why not? It’s good prize-money and we’ve two horses in a Grade One. Hopefully one of them can do it," Twiston-Davies added.

