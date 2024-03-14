How to play the Money Back as Cash Triumph Hurdle?

Click on the odds below to place your bets with Sky Bet

Timeform view: Willie Mullins saddled the first four home last year and holds all the aces again with 7 runners, MAJBOROUGH looking the pick after his fine start for the yard behind stablemate Kargese at Leopardstown. He's open to plenty of improvement and can come out on top. Salvator Mundi found only the absent Sir Gino too good in France on his debut 11 months ago and is an intriguing runner. Nurburgring and Salver are also in the mix.

