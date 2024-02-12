How to bet on Cheltenham Festival? Check out our basic introduction and betting tips

With the Cheltenham Festival just around the corner, we explain the types of bet available to punters including each-way and the various multiples.
A win bet is a single bet on your selection to win and this is the most common wager.
This is two bets, the first part a win bet, the second a place bet. So if your selection passes the post first you collect on both elements. If it is placed, you collect on the second part only. As this is two bets, your stake is doubled i.e. £1 each-way costs £2.
The basic each-way terms with the major bookmakers are below although most firms offer enhanced versions for the major meetings.
You can place a straight forecast (1 bet) or reverse forecast (2 bets), selecting horses to finish first and second in a race. A combination is more than two selections (significantly more bets) and again the horses need to be first and second to trigger winnings.
Same as above, but selections need to finish first, second and third. As a result, reverse tricasts aren’t available but combinations are.
Below is a full list of what’s available. These are often used by punters to small stakes looking to increase their potential return.
There are various other multiple bets available which are named. Details are below:
SP stands for 'Starting Price' and this is the official odds the industry returns after each race for each individual horse in that race.
If, when placing your bet, you don't 'take the price' on offer at the time, your bet will be settled at the Starting Price.
