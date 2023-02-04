Sky Bet offer 11/1 about Ireland's multiple champion jumps trainer saddling the winner of all eight top-class races at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival.

Mullins came up short in just two of the races in question at last year's DRF and talk of the clean sweep has gathered apace in the lead-up to this season's meeting with stable stars Galopin Des Champs, Facile Vega, Lossiemouth, Appreciate It and State Man among those expected to deliver the goods.

The obvious potential stumbling block in that regard could be the very first race on day one - the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle, run over the extended two miles and six furlongs.

Mullins has been responsible for seven of the past 10 winners of the race, including the last two with Minella Cocooner and Gaillard Du Mesnil, but there are three ahead of the shortest-priced Mullins runner in this year's edition, namely Good Land (Barry Connell), Sandor Clegane (Paul Nolan) and American Mike (Gordon Elliott).

Graham Cunningham, speaking on this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast, isn't ruling anything out, with Grangeclare West and the lightly-raced French import Quais Du Paris set to go to post for Mullins.

He said: "If Willie Mullins manages to win that 'Nathaniel Lacy' race, talk of winning all the eight Grade 1s over the weekend at Leopardstown will be on.

"That looks his toughest one."