How important is the Derby draw? Timeform look at the impact of the stalls position at Epsom

The below graph - using data from 2015 - highlights how horses drawn low over the Derby course and distance of a mile and a half at Epsom have run to form less frequently than those in the middle or high.

The last Derby winner drawn in stall 1 was Oath in 1999, while no Derby winner has broken from stall 2 since gates were introduced for the race in 1967. However, rather than focusing purely on winners or losers, a better way of assessing the impact of the draw is considering how many horses ran to form from that stall.

The theory that breaking from either stall 1 or 2 is a disadvantage over a mile and a half at Epsom has gained traction in recent years - and the data backs up the view.

Only 38% of horses (from a sample size of 67) drawn in stall 1 have run to form over the course and distance since 2015. Adayar, the mount of Adam Kirby, has drawn the short straw this year. It has been a rollercoaster 24 hours for Kirby who was jocked off John Leeper, picked up the ride on Adayar and then saw those hopes dented by the draw!

There is a smaller sample size covering horses in the high numbers – each race is guaranteed to have a runner in stall 1 but may not have one in stall 16, for example - but the data suggests horses drawn middle or high show their form more frequently (this is not true of those drawn in stall 19, though that will be based on a limited sample).

Sometimes stats based on relatively low sample sizes can just be explained by variance and will level out over time. However, that is unlikely to be the case with this draw stat, as the course configuration provides a good reason for why those in gates 1 or 2 are at a disadvantage.

There is an early right-hand turn, so horses drawn low are initially on the outer, rather than the inside, and need to go hard to get a prominent early position. The field then swing back to the left, meaning those held up from a low draw find horses coming across them and can be short of room.

Former jockey Fran Berry, speaking on the Sporting Life podcast, said: "When you are drawn low you have so much running to do to get across. It's not even just that running to that right-hand turn - you're going up a hill, and with the congestion you get at the pinch point you invariably get a bump which knocks the stuffing out of your horse as they're climbing the hill.

"It doesn't allow horses to get into a rhythm, get a breath, and it's very difficult to secure a smooth passage from that inside berth. You have to work extra hard to keep hold of your place and you can see why horses pay a price for it."