Lewis Tomlinson ponders just how good is the three-year-old crop of 2025, before highlighting a few names that could yet scale the heights.

Few things does a Flat season depend upon quite as much as the talent of its three-year-olds, the clashes between the generations often the highlights of the summer if those up-and-comers have proven themselves as capable of competing with their established older rivals. And it’s been so far so good with the Classic crop of 2025, a healthy, competitive group that has already seen open-age success for both sexes courtesy of Whirl and Delacroix. Field Of Gold, the most exciting colt we’ve seen in Britain for several seasons, confirmed himself as a miler of the highest quality with his exhilarating victory in the St James’ Palace, whilst the aforementioned Delacroix added to the fine recent record of three-year-olds in the Coral-Eclipse with his last-gasp success at Sandown earlier this month. Coupled with the likes of Ruling Court, Henri Matisse and Camille Pissarro all posting several high-class performances, it’s a confident conclusion that we have an up-to-scratch bunch of male three-year-olds at a mile and ten furlongs. At twelve furlongs, though, the picture is still on the murky side. In most years with a dual Derby winner, it would perhaps be absurd to suggest that no horse has yet rubber-stamped their authority on the division, but even with Lambourn bagging back-to-back Classics, there remains a sense the ball is still up in the air at longer distances. His 122-rated winning performance at Epsom is still the leading display from a three-year-old at 1m4f+, but it came in a race where few of the fancied runners put their best foot forward and you have to stretch back to Ruler Of The World in 2013 to find a Derby-winning effort rated lower by Timeform. He didn’t do much to enhance his reputation at the Curragh, running to a 6 lb inferior figure, forced to pull out all the stops by an unfancied stablemate beaten in a handicap 10 days prior. Now, that’s not to unfairly knock Lambourn, who justifiably heads the betting for the St Leger and a good effort in the King George next weekend would surely solidify his position at the apex of the division, but it would be fair to surmise that he’s not yet built an insurmountable advantage over his agemates and why some sense Lambourn has the feel of a Friday-night leader rather than one with a hand already on the Claret Jug, especially given the suspicion remains that some of those in the chasing pack are still to play their best shots. There is recent precedent for a late-maturer to climb to the top of the three-year-old tree; Logician made his debut only a fortnight before the Derby in 2019, but with his victory in the Great Voltigeur barely three months later, had already recorded a superior Timeform rating to that of Epsom Classic hero Anthony Van Dyck. And perhaps the strongest reminder of just how quickly the wind can change amongst the Classic generation came at the July Festival last week, where Scandinavia produced a striking performance from the front to run away with the Bahrain Trophy.

Scandinavia wins the Bahrain Trophy

Whilst stablemates were preparing to line up in Europe’s premier classic, Scandinavia was beating a pair of newcomers in a Navan maiden, not surprising he remained some way down the Ballydoyle pecking order at that stage given he’d gone 0-3 in his juvenile season. Nevertheless, he took a sizeable step forward when finishing an encouraging fifth in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, posted wider than ideal throughout and doing his best work late on having seemed a shade caught out for an initial change of gear and, in first time-cheekpieces, found another chunk of improvement to lay out an eighth-and-a-half length beating to Derby eighth Nightime Dancer on the July Course. Now rated 118+, Scandinavia is within touching distance of the Derby winner on the figures and is priced as his chief threat in the St Leger, so rapid his development that he’s improved his Timeform rating by upwards of 12 lb with each run this season. Of course, it’s not quite as easy to envisage him competing at the top level over 1m4f as it is with others - stamina very much appearing his strong suit – and it would be interesting to see whether connections are tempted to have that punchy crack at the Goodwood Cup in the interim. Rarely tried though it is, Scandinavia would be the recipient of a stone on the weight-for-age scale and it wouldn’t be the first time Ballydoyle had attempted to capitalise with a three-year-old, their Irish Derby winner Santiago the last from any yard to attempt it back in 2020. Scandinavia is far from the only colt on a steep upward curve. Merchant was beaten from a mark of 82 on Guineas weekend but quickly made amends with a dominant display at the Dante meeting before tasting Royal Ascot success in the King George V Stakes, his strength at the finish in a traditionally red-hot handicap indicative of a horse already Group-calibre. That form was swiftly given a significant boost by runner-up Serious Contender (now rated 115) filling the same position in the Irish Derby and with a Timeform rating of 116p – superior to that of dual-Derby placed Lazy Griff - Merchant strikes as another colt that should be making an impact at the top level by the end of the season, though previous King George V winners Hukum and Brown Panther both gained their breakthrough Group 1 victories as older horses and Merchant again appeals as one who may not have reached his ceiling by the time the year is out. There’s also the unbeaten Amiloc, whose flawless record includes victories in the Cocked Hat Stakes and in Royal Ascot’s King Edward VII. Having been gelded before his debut, a St Leger tilt is off the cards for Ralph Beckett’s charge, but seems likely to have his first taste of Group 1 action in the King George at the end of this month.

Amiloc wins the King Edward VII Stakes

There’s reason to believe he’ll be able to improve upon his current Timeform rating of 115p with experience - a shade lairy at Goodwood and still keener than ideal down the back at Ascot - but has already done more than enough to aim in follow of the footsteps of his sire Postponed. Similar comments apply to Carmers, whose inexperience was evident on debut at Ballinrobe but was far more polished when winning at Navan next time and showcased abundant stamina when fending off his opposition to take his record to 3-3 in the Queen’s Vase, pressing for home some way out despite a strong gallop but able to grind his way to Group 2 success. He’s currently rated a notch below the best of his agemates at 106p, but Paddy Twomey is surely working back from the St Leger with this progressive type. And perhaps the darkest horse on them all is the Owen Burrows-trained Gethin. A scopey son of Ghaiyyath, he was unfazed by brutal conditions when recording a wide-margin debut success at Nottingham last October before given an authoritative beating to subsequent London Gold Cup winner Saddaad on his return. He soon suffered a setback that derailed a potential Derby tilt, but an Arc entry spoke volumes of just how high ambitions are for this striking grey and a rating of 108p would already put right in the mix in lesser Pattern company. He’s reportedly due back in action by the end of August, which may mean at St Leger bid would come too soon, but he’d be foolish to dismiss in good company provided his health remains intact. And whilst the openness of the division means focus has been concentrated to the 1m4f+ cohort, it’s not out of the question a late bloomer might have a part to play in top mile races before the season concludes. Opera Ballo looked immature in the Craven, not really channelling his enthusiasm efficiently enough amongst better company having dominated two all-weather contests beforehand, but the Rowley Mile proved a mere bump in the road, and he confirmed his status as a colt of significant potential with a tidy victory in the Heron Stakes at Sandown the following month.

Opera Ballo wins the Heron Stakes